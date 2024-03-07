Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] McTominay to lead United’s line against Everton? Kambwala to start in defence? Biancheri to have some involvement?

Manchester United welcome Everton to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Erik ten Hag will need to turn around the clubs form in the league as they have lost the last two league matches against both Fulham and Manchester City.

United will be expected to finish in the top four this season so they can participate in the UEFA Champions League next season which is something that came naturally for United under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, they sit 11 points from fourth place!

It seems unlikely that United will achieve anything this season as injuries have taken their toll on the club again – not to mention the lack of hunger and desire at the club. United seemed to give up in the second half against City and that is unforgivable from this squad of under-performers.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Kambwala, Amrabat;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

McTominay

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has conceded 57 goals in all competitions he has played in this season, which is poor by any goalkeeper’s standards. United should be doing so much better in the defence and keeping more clean sheets than they have been able to keep over the last few seasons.

Onana has made mistake after mistake which have mostly turned into conceded goals, which is not ideal based on his transfer fee last summer and the wage he’s paid. United players seem to make it look like they value money over performances, whether they do that or not.

Ten Hag will need to start looking into what decisions he has made with Onana not working out at United so far. The only thing that kind of defends the Cameroonian is that he has not played with a settled first-choice defence ahead of him for much of the season. Is that an excuse for him though?

Defenders: Dalot, Varane, Kambwala, Amrabat

United’s defence is really lacking this season – which. is mostly because of injury – which cannot be helped as it happens. The lack of depth in the squad and the lack of dependable players is a major problem with United not having good options is the first-choice defence is not fit.

Against Everton, Diogo Dalot and Sofyan Amrabat should be starting in the fullback positions with it looking likely that both Luka Shaw and Tyrell Malacia will not play for the remainder of the season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is out of action to so Dalot is the only fit fullback at this stage of the season.

In the centre of the defence, it would seem that Raphael Varane could be the only experienced centre-back that is able to do his job well. Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are both doubts and Victor Lindelof is no longer good enough. Willy Kambwala could partner the Frenchman.

Midfield: Casemiro, Mainoo

United’s midfield has performed well this season when you look into the fact that for large proportions Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were injured and Mason Mount, who occupied a position in the midfield too, is currently out of action and has been for a long time.

Kobbie Mainoo has risen in stature for the club this season, which has to be one of the good points so far and a decision by the manager which has paid off. United are a major work in progress again but it could be now that the right work will be done to get the club winning again.

Casemiro should start alongside Mainoo in the centre of the midfield against Everton, which should see them start to dominate and get the ball forward to the attacking players – which is where the problems will start for United as injuries and poor performances are costing the club.

Attacking Midfield: Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho

The attacking players behind the striker really need to start putting in the performances to win matches. At this stage of the season, United are falling too far behind in their race to secure a place in the top four of the Premier League, which means they could sit out of Europe altogether.

Bruno Fernandes will need to get something from his team, leading them from the front and pushing them to perform. Long gone are the days United had a club captain willing to drag his players through matches to win them and continue winning – playing for the badge not the money.

Antony could start on the right-wing with Marcus Rashford a doubt for this match – which could be a good thing for United. The Brazilian is almost a flop for United having not really done much since signing for the club. Alejandro Garnacho should keep his place in the team, playing on the left-wing.

Forward: McTominay

Scott McTominay is one of the top scorers at United this season and he seems to be one of the players that will break through the lines and push for goals for his club. Many of the club’s supporters do not seem to rate the player, which is strange as he has been getting results.

He may not be a striker, but with so few in the squad – both Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund are injured and only untested youth players the only major options going forward, which may be too much of a gamble at this stage of the season. Ten Hag is between a rock and a hard place.

McTominay could do a job for United as the leading attacking player, which could be good enough until Hojlund is back in action, having been out for a fortnight already with three weeks the stated amount of time he could be out for – which is not ideal for United to the player himself.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Maguire; Eriksen, Collyer; Rashford, Amad, Forson, Biancheri

United should be able to manage a nine-man bench against Everton. Injuries are a problem right now and it does not look like any players will be returning this weekend, which is a shame. Altay Bayindir will remain on the bench as the substitute goalkeeper – despite needing some more minutes.

In defence, Ten Hag could have Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire on the bench, should the latter be fit enough to p[lay a part against Everton. In the midfield, Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer could be the only players on the bench to occupy the midfield, if required.

In attack, a potion where United have so few experienced players for at this stage of the season, could have a good mixture of experience and youth to face Everton. Marcus Rashford, if fit, could be. on the bench with Amad Diallo, Omari Forson and Gabriele Biancheri all strong options.

Written by Paul