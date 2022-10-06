Confirmed XI: Ronaldo & Casemiro start against Omonia; Martial, Rashford & Pellistri on the bench

United need to get a good result here to turn their back on the City annihilation at the weekend

6 October 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ronaldo & Casemiro start against Omonia; Martial, Rashford & Pellistri on the bench

Manchester United travel to face Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening in what will be United’s third group stage match of the competition this season. United have a defeat to Real Sociedad and a win against Sheriff so far this season.

United were beaten 6-3 at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday in a match which saw both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland both score hat-tricks. United were 4-0 down at half time and were out of the match. However, a goal from Antony and a brace from Anthony Martial gave United fight.

It will be important for United to hit back against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday evening to get over that debacle against City before they visit Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday evening – another must win match for United and Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Ronaldo

Substitutes

Heaton, Dubravka; Shaw; Fred, Pellistri, McTominay, Iqbal; Martial, Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho

Omonia Nicosia

Fabiano;

Matthews, Miletic, Yuste, Lang, Lecjaks;

Diskerud, Charalampous, Barker;

Bruno, Ansarifard

Substitutes

Panayi, Uzoho, Loizou, Papoulis, Kitsos, Zachariou, Panagiotou, Kakoulli, Bezus

This will be the first time that United have met Omonia Nicosia in the history of both clubs. In fact, United have only played one match in Cyprus with Maccabi Haifa and United meeting in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League back in 2002.

United beat the Israeli club 5-2 at Old Trafford with goals scored by Ryan Giggs, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Juan Sebastian Veron, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Diego Forlan. The Haifa goals were scored by Yaniv Katan and Rafi Cohen.

In Cyprus, the match was played at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, where the match will be played on Thursday evening. United lost 3-0 with Katan, Raimondas Zutautas and Yakubu Ayegbeni scoring the goals. United will be hoping that this match will bring a better result in Cyprus.

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
About John Walker 1778 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Martial and Rashford have to start against Everton the form they are in could be the difference

7 October 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Martial and Rashford have to start against Everton the form they are in could be the difference

Manchester United will travel the 33 miles to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday evening. It will be the first time this season that United have kicked off at […]

Feature

Review & Ratings: Poor in Burnley defeat; investment in this ailing squad massively needed to avert decline…

22 January 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Review & Ratings: Poor in Burnley defeat; investment in this ailing squad massively needed to avert decline…

Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening after two stunning goals gave Burnley their first victory at the Theatre of Dreams since 1962. It is a problematic period for […]

Feature

Manchester United to switch to a ​4-3-3 formation against Leicester City with Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood starting?

12 September 2019 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Manchester United to switch to a ​4-3-3 formation against Leicester City with Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood starting?

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon in their fifth Premier League match of the season. After a great start at home resulting in Chelsea being beaten 4-0, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s […]