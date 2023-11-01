Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks his side to deal with Newcastle in the Carabao Cup! Can they inspire a victory at Old Trafford?

Manchester United face Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening days after their calamitous 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side have now lost five of their ten matches in the league this season.

United have had one convincing victory this season and that was in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, which isn’t really something to wrote home about as it was a relaxed Palace team, so that said, it is time for the United players to put a shift in and show they want to win.

Ten Hag is on the ropes at the minute with moronic sections of the fanbase calling for his head to bring in another manager to restart this again and see the same results. This has happened with every manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. It’s not the manager – it’s the club!

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon;

Hannibal, Casemiro;

Antony, Mount, Garnacho;

Martial

Substitutes

Bayindir; Wan-Bissaka, Evans; Amrabat, Fernandes, Eriksen, McTominay; Rashford, Hojlund

Newcastle United

Dubravka,

Livramento, Krafth, Dummet, Targett;

Hall, Longstaff, Willock;

Ritchie, Joelinton, Gordon

Substitutes

Karius, Trippier, Lascelles, Wilson, Almiron, Burn, Guimaraes, Diallo, Parkinson

United need to start bucking up their ideas as the performance, or whatever you want to call it, against City was poor. The players did not seem to care and had no idea how to change the game. They are paid a lot of money to do their jobs and its not worth it.

The United of old would have done everything they could to get a result against City but this team just seem to be happy to turn up, do whatever they do in training and turn up for matches. Whatever they do, they still get the same wages each week and soon there will be a backlash.

If the worst happens, these United players will be playing with their careers at the club because of the ownership does change, especially if Qatar are still in the running, the backing will be there to ship out the under performers and bring in players who will play for the shirt.

Written by John Walker