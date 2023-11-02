Preview: The players need to stand up and fight for the club – few of them seem to care! This needs to end against Fulham!

Fulham -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Craven Cottage, London

Saturday 4 November 2023, KO 12:30 GMT

Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday still seeking a victory following the return from international football last weekend. United have been beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford last weekend, which was not a great start.

The on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, the holders were stunned by Newcastle United, last seasons finalists in another 3-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams. United’s players seem to have either downed tools or forgot how to play football. They have brought this on themselves.

United are in a similar position under Erik ten Hag as they were under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. But it cannot be the sole responsibility if the manager as the only constant is the Glazers and the executives at the club.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Newcastle 3-0 L, City 3-0 L, Copenhagen 1-0 W, Sheffield 2-1 W, Brentford 2-1 W, Galatasaray 3-2 L

Goals: 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 3 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Christian Eriksen, 1 – Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Fulham – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Ipswich 3-1 W, Brighton 1-1 D, Spurs 2-0 L, Sheffield 3-1 W, Chelsea 2-0 L, Norwich 2-1 W

Goals: 2 – Bobby De Cordova-Reid, João Palhinha, Carlos Vinícius, 1 – Tom Cairney, Alex Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz, Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream, Willian, Harry Wilson

Assists: 2 – Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harry Wilson, 1 – Andreas Pereira, Harrison Reed

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Fulham have met 32 times in the Premier League. United have won 23 times, drawn six times with Fulham winning three times. United have scored 72 goals, winning two penalties and scoring one. Fulham have scored 33 goals, winning three penalties, scoring two.

United have kept 11 clean sheets in this fixture with Fulham keeping two. United players have been shown 44 yellow cards and two red cards with Fulham players being shown 43 yellow cards and one red card. This is a match that United really needs to step up in and win.

Andreas Pereira, Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole, Louis Saha, Edwin van de Sar, Paul Parker, Kieran Richardson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Chris Smalling, Tim Fosu-Mensah, George Best and Charlie Mitten have all played for both Manchester United and Fulham.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) Luke Shaw (other), Amad Diallo (knee) and Casemiro (ankle/foot) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is out of action at this time due to personal problems at the club.

Raphael Varane (illness) has a 50% chances of being fit to face Fulham on Saturday. United will have to make do with the players they have at this time – who don’t seem to be capable of looking interested in matches, let alone seeking to win them. A bad time for United.

Issa Diop (ankle/foot) is the only player that has been ruled out for Fulham in the run up to the clash with United. Oluwatosin Adarabioyo (groin/hip/pelvic), Adama Traore (thigh) and Kenny Tete (other) all have 25% chances of being available for this United clash.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon;

Fernandes, Amrabat, Eriksen;

Mount, Hojlund, Garnacho

Predicted Fulham Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Leno;

Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson;

Reed, Palhinha;

De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian;

Jimenez

Match Prediction

United have got to turn a corner with the season quickly ending any hopes of silverware with relegation an option with the form of the club at this time. United’s players look disinterested in putting performances together which add fuel to major rifts at the club.

The same things seem to come back under different managers with different players at the club now but it is the same problem. Ten Hag has been backed financially but his authority at the club has not been awarded by the owners and the executives. It’s never going to work.

The Glazers have turned United into a circus with supporters all over the world always blaming the manager with the players and the ownership always getting a chance to continue the decline. These players need to play for the shirt not their bank accounts. It’s shocking that they don’t care!

Fulham 2-0 Manchester United

Written by John Walker