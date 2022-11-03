Confirmed XI: Ronaldo & Garnacho lead the line supported by Fernandes; Casemiro, Eriksen & van de Beek in midfield

Manchester United will travel to Spain for the final UEFA Europa League group stage match of the season against Real Sociedad. The Spanish side were the only team to beat United in the competition this season. United will need to win by two goals to top the group. It’s achievable.

After their eight-match unbeaten streak following that humiliating defeat to Manchester City, Erik ten Hag’s side are on to better things at this stage of the season. Winning the group and avoiding a play off round of matches is important for United, who could use the time for better things.

Earlier in the season, United had two Premier League matches postponed which could be played, as long as they can be arranged, during the time the play off round of matches would be played, or at least that could be what happens instead. United need to win again on the road.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Fernandes, van de Beek, Garnacho;

Ronaldo

Substitutes

Dubravka, Vitek; Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pellistri, McTominay, Iqbal; Rashford, Elanga, Shoretire

Real Sociedad

Remiro;

Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico;

Marin, Zubimendi, Merino, Mendez;

Sorloth, Fernandez

Substitutes

Zubiaurre, Marrero, Sola, Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Guevara, Navarro, Turrientes, Gonzalez, Karrikaburu, Magunacelaya

United and Real Sociedad have met five times in European competition with United winning two matches, drawing two matches and Real Sociedad winning one. United have scored five goals, keeping four clean sheets. Real Sociedad have scored one goal, keeping one clean sheets.

The first two matches between the two clubs were played in the UEFA Champions League in the 2013/14 season, winning 1-0 and drawing 0-0. In the 2020/21 season, United met them in the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League, winning 4-0 and drawing 0-0. Sociedad won 1-0 last time.

Adnan Januzaj is the only transfer between the two clubs, signing for them in the summer of 2017. Januzaj made 63 appearances for United, scoring five goals and six assists. At Real Sociedad he made 168 appearances, scoring 23 goals and 21 assists.

Written by John Walker