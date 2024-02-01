Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks his XI against Wolves! Will Bayindir stay in goal? Casemiro, Martinez, Garnacho & Hojlund to start?

United need to get three points from this match or face a further fall down the table!

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Thursday as they travel to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a must win fixture for Erik ten Hag. United returned to winning ways in a 4-2 victory over Newport County in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

United’s form in January seems to have changed with the club going undefeated throughout the month – which involved just three matches; two in the FA Cup – both victories and one in the Premier League -a 2-2 draw with Spurs just over a fortnight ago. United need to keep this form.

United could be boosted with a number of players returning ahead of this match, which is great considering United have been inundated with injuries since the start of the season, one of the main problems for the club – which could well be on the cusp of changing. At Last!

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Maguire, Evans, Kambwala; Eriksen, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Antony

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sa;

Kilman, Dawson, Toti;

Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty;

Neto, Cunha;

Bellegarde

Substitutes

Bentley, Ait Nouri, S. Bueno, H. Bueno, Sarabia, Hodge, Gomes, Chirewa, Fraser

United showed that they can do the business on the pitch against Newport on Sunday with four goals being scored throughout the game, going 2-0 up, then 2-2 and winning 4-2 in the end. It seems that Ten Hag has the right ingredients at the club for it to thrive, at least for now.

Wolves have been a tough team for United in the past and United did beat them at the start of the season with a 1-0 victory with Raphael Varane scoring the only goal of the match. United have more of the injured players back and reaching fitness now, so that will be a big boost.

United will need to attack Wolves as they will attack United seeking to demoralise them and bully them into submission. Ten Hag’s team will need to stand firm and do the business on the pitch to get the important three points from the match, which is a must at this stage of the season.

