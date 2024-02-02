Preview: Mainoo to start in midfield with Casemiro? Hojlund to continue scoring run? Ten Hag to get the better of Moyes?

Manchester United -v- West Ham United

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 4 February 2023, KO 14:00 GMT

Manchester United welcome West Ham United and David Moyes to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. Back in December 2023, United fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Hammers in the league at the London Stadium – something they will need to overcome.

Erik then Hag’s United beat Wolves 4-3 at the Molineux on Thursday evening with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlune, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo all scoring. United were 3-1 up after McTominay scored with Mainoo scoring what turned out to be the winner.

The Hammers have not been in great form recently with just one victory in their last six matches which was a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Since then they have been taken to a replay against Bristol in the Emirates FA Cup and were knocked out. Poor results in the league need to be reversed too.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Wolves 4-3 W, Newport 4-2 W, Spurs 2-2 D, Wigan 2-0 W, Forest 2-1 L, Villa 3-2 W

Goals: 9 – Rasmus Hojlund, 7 – Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, 5 – Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, 4 – Casemiro, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Kobbe Mainoo, Anthony Martial, 1 – Antony, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane

Assists: 6 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Antony, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Omari Forson, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

West Ham – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Bournemouth 1-1 D, Sheffield 2-2 D, Bristol City 1-0 L, Bristol City 1-1 D, Brighton 0-0 D, Arsenal 2-0 W

Goals: 14 – Jarrod~ Bowen, 10 – Mohammed Kudus, 8 – Tomás Soucek, 5 – Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, 2 – Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio, 1 – Edson Álvarez, Maxwel Cornet, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma

Assists: 10 – James Ward-Prowse, 6 – Lucas Paquetá, 5 – Vladimír Coufal, 4 – Jarrod Bowen, 2 – Edson Álvarez, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma, 1 – Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet, Emerson, Ben Johnson, Mohammed Kudus, Tomás Soucek

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and West Ham have met 55 times in the Premier League. United have won 33 times, drawn 13 times with West Ham winning nine times. United have scored 103 goals in these matches, winning five penalties; scoring four. West Ham have scored 49 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three.

United have kept 21 clean sheets in these matches with West Ham keeping nine. Discipline has been an issue in the matches against West Ham. United players have been shown 69 yellow cards and four red cards. West Ham players have been shown 78 yellow cards and two red cards.

Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Michael Carrick, Teddy Sheringham, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Tevez, Roy Carroll, David Bellion, Jonathan Spector, Ravel Morrison and Jesse Lingard have all played for United and West Ham during their careers. There may well have been others too.

Team News

Anthony Martial (groin) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) are the only players to be ruled out ahead of the clash with the Hammers. Victor Lindelof (groin/hip/pelvic), Mason Mount (calf/shin/heel) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock) all have a 25% chance of being involved this weekend.

Sofyan Amrabat is due back this weekend, so could make the bench against the Hammers. Lisandro Martinez had his foot strapped with ice against Wolves, giving fears that his metatarsal injury could have returned but Erik ten Hag has passed him fit against the Hammers this weekend.

David Moyes has Michail Antonio (knee) and Lucas Tolentino (calf/shin/heel) out due to injury and Said Benrahma suspended due to a red card. Vladimir Coufal will return following his suspension and Nayef Aguerd should be fit following his participation in the African Cup of Nations.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Predicted West Ham Starting XI – 4-3-2-1

Areola;

Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson;

Phillips, Soucek, Alvarez;

Kudus, Ward-Prowse;

Bowen

Match Prediction

United will need to start against the Hammers like they did against Wolves on Thursday evening. United need to start grinding out the much-needed victories at this stage of the season. United rose into seventh place in the league by beating Wolves, a point behind the Hammers.

West Ham have been poor recently but that does not mean they should be written off ahead of this clash. United have been terrible in defence and especially in goal and Andre Onana conceding 50 goals in all competitions, which is terrible form the the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

United will need to start grinding out clean sheets and positive results otherwise they will fall to their worst ever finish in the Premier League – which would be a terrible thing for the club to be doing in the latest era, which seems like it could change again is poor results follow.

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Written by John Walker