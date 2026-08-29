How 24-year-old left-back Ian Maatsen Could Fit into Manchester United’s Squad

Manchester United have regularly sought attacking full-backs capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch, and Aston Villa’s Ian Maatsen is a player who fits that profile perfectly.

The Dutch international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted left-backs following successful spells with Burnley, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa. Still only 24, Maatsen combines top-level experience with the potential to continue improving, making him an intriguing option for any elite club seeking reinforcement on the left side of defence.

Solving the Left-Back Position

The most obvious role for Maatsen at Manchester United would be as a left-back.

A naturally attacking defender, he thrives when given the freedom to advance into wide areas, overlap teammates and contribute in possession. His pace, technical ability and delivery from wide positions make him particularly effective in systems that rely on full-backs to provide width.

For United, Maatsen could offer a dynamic option capable of stretching opposition defences while maintaining defensive discipline.

Ideal for Modern Football

One of Maatsen’s biggest strengths is his comfort on the ball.

Unlike traditional full-backs whose main focus is defensive work, he is heavily involved in build-up play and can help progress attacks through passing, dribbling and intelligent movement. His development through Chelsea’s academy and later experiences at Burnley, Dortmund and Villa have refined his ability to operate in possession-based systems.

That technical profile would fit naturally into a Manchester United side looking to improve control of matches.

More Than Just a Defender

Another attractive aspect of Maatsen’s game is his versatility.

While primarily a left-back, he is also capable of operating further forward as a winger or left midfielder when required. This flexibility allows managers to alter their tactical shape during matches without making substitutions.

In systems that use wing-backs, Maatsen could be particularly effective, allowing him to focus on attacking contributions while still bringing defensive qualities to the role.

Champions League-Level Experience

Although still relatively young, Maatsen has already gained experience on some of football’s biggest stages.

His loan spell with Borussia Dortmund during the 2023/24 campaign enhanced his reputation significantly, and he was later named in UEFA’s Team of the Season for that campaign before completing a permanent move to Aston Villa.

That experience suggests he is capable of handling the pressure associated with playing for a club of Manchester United’s stature.

Entering His Prime

At 24 years old, Maatsen sits in an ideal age bracket.

He possesses enough senior experience to contribute immediately while still having room to develop further. For a club balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term planning, that profile is particularly attractive.

His long-term contract at Aston Villa until 2030 would likely make any move expensive, but his age and quality help justify his value.

Potential Concerns

Maatsen’s game is built around mobility and technical quality rather than physical dominance.

Standing around 1.78m, he is not the most imposing defender in aerial situations, meaning United would need sufficient physicality elsewhere in the defensive unit.

There would also be the challenge of convincing Aston Villa to sell a player they invested heavily in and view as part of their long-term future.

Verdict

Ian Maatsen offers many of the qualities modern elite clubs seek in a left-back: technical excellence, attacking intent, positional flexibility and proven experience in high-level competitions.

For Manchester United, he could provide energy, creativity and consistency down the left flank while enhancing the team’s overall ability in possession. While securing his signature would not be straightforward, Maatsen’s profile suggests he would be an excellent fit for a side aiming to modernise and strengthen its defence for the years ahead.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.