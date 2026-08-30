Confirmed XI: Carlos Baleba to be unveiled prior to Ipswich Town clash; Cunha to lead the line?

Manchester United return to Old Trafford this afternoon for a Premier League meeting with Ipswich Town, knowing the importance of securing their first victory of the new campaign. After suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to newly promoted Hull City on the opening weekend, Michael Carrick’s side are under pressure to respond and provide a positive reaction in front of their home supporters. The loss at Hull was a frustrating start to the season for United, who were unable to find the level of performance required to take anything from the contest. Carrick admitted his disappointment after the result, and the Reds will be determined to show a different side of themselves this afternoon as they look to put those frustrations behind them.

While there is still plenty of football to be played this season, securing three points at the earliest opportunity is vital. A home victory would not only get United’s points tally up and running but also restore confidence within the squad after a difficult opening-day setback. Old Trafford has always been a stage where momentum can quickly build, and the players will be eager to reward the supporters with a strong performance. Ipswich, however, arrive in Manchester full of belief after beginning their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sunderland and will be aiming to continue their impressive start. The visitors have already shown they are capable of competing at Premier League level and will view this as another opportunity to make a statement.

For United, the challenge is clear. The Reds must demonstrate greater intensity, quality and resilience than they managed last weekend. A convincing display and a first league win of the season would help erase memories of the defeat at Hull, settle any early nerves and provide the perfect foundation on which to build heading into the weeks ahead. With Old Trafford behind them, United will be aiming to make sure this afternoon marks the real beginning of their Premier League campaign.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Substitutes

Darlow; Mazraoui, Dorgu, Yoro, Heavem; Santos; Zirkzee, Sesko, Lacey

Ipswich Town

Scherpen;

O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis;

Núñez, Lukić;

Issahaku, Enciso, Maeda;

Emersonn

Substitutes

Walton, Furlong, Kipré, Outtara, Palacios, McAteer, Egeli, Clarke, Akpom

Much of United’s hopes this afternoon will rest on the shoulders of the attacking players expected to lead the line at Old Trafford. After drawing a blank in last weekend’s defeat to Hull, the Reds need a far more clinical display if they are to secure their first Premier League points of the season. Captain Bruno Fernandes remains the key creative force in the side and will be expected to dictate the tempo from midfield. His ability to find pockets of space, play incisive passes and arrive in dangerous positions could prove crucial against an Ipswich side likely to defend with discipline. Matheus Cunha will be tasked with bringing energy, movement and unpredictability to United’s attack, running at defenders to create opportunities in tight spaces could help.

Bryan Mbeumo is another player supporters will be looking towards for inspiration. The forward’s pace and directness can stretch opposition defences, while his eye for goal offers United an additional threat from wide areas. New striker Benjamin Sesko will also attract significant attention. His physical presence, aerial ability and finishing instincts make him a focal point in the final third, and United will hope he can convert the chances created around him. In midfield, Youri Tielemans is expected to play an important role in linking defence and attack. His composure on the ball and range of passing could help United control possession and maintain pressure on Ipswich throughout the contest.

However, United must remain aware of the threats posed by the visitors. Ipswich showed in their opening-day victory over Sunderland that they possess confidence and attacking quality, with Emersonn among the players capable of causing problems in the final third. Creativity from players such as Julio Enciso gives the Tractor Boys the ability to threaten on the counter-attack and exploit spaces left behind when opponents commit bodies forward. That balance between attacking ambition and defensive responsibility may ultimately determine whether United secure the response they desperately need this afternoon.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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