Player Ratings: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick in Man of the Match performance; United beat Ipswich 5-2!

Manchester United recovered from an unconvincing first half to produce a ruthless second-half display, inspired by a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick as Michael Carrick’s side secured their first Premier League win of the season, beating Premier League new boys Ipswich Town 5-2.

Senne Lammens – 8

Made several important saves when Ipswich were on top and prevented the game from slipping away before United found their rhythm. Couldn’t do much about either goal.

Diogo Dalot – 7

Solid going forward and largely dependable defensively. Offered width and was involved in several promising attacks.

Harry Maguire – 7.5

A commanding aerial presence and his effort led to United’s second goal, albeit via a Jacob Greaves own goal. Improved significantly after a shaky opening spell.

Lisandro Martínez – 7

Aggressive in the challenge and composed in possession. Helped steady things after Ipswich’s bright start.

Luke Shaw – 5

A difficult afternoon. Abdul Fatawu repeatedly caused problems down his side and Shaw was beaten for Ipswich’s opening goal. Improved after the interval but remains short of his best.

Youri Tielemans – 7

Kept the ball moving well and helped United gain midfield control in the second half.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8

Energetic and progressive. His forward runs caused problems and he was involved in the build-up to United’s dominant period after half-time.

Bryan Mbeumo – 8

Missed a glaring chance early in the second half but didn’t let it affect him. Constant threat, worked tirelessly, and deservedly got on the scoresheet late on.

Bruno Fernandes – 10 (Man of the Match)

A captain’s performance. Scored the equaliser, converted the penalty, completed his hat-trick from open play and assisted Mbeumo’s goal. Everything good about United flowed through him.

Marcus Rashford – 7.5

Looked sharp on his first Old Trafford start in a long time. Direct running caused problems and he played his part in United’s attacking improvement.

Matheus Cunha – 8.5

Outstanding creative contribution. Assisted Fernandes’ first goal and won the penalty for the third. His movement and link-up play were excellent throughout.

Substitutes

Noussair Mazraoui (Shaw 73′) – 6

Leny Yoro (Dalot 74′) – 6

Patrick Dorgu (Rashford 80′) – 6.5

Andrey Santos (Mainoo 80′) – 6.5

Benjamin Sesko (Cunha 80′) – 6.5

Match Verdict

United were vulnerable defensively before the break, but Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha transformed the game after half-time. The midfield took control, Ipswich wilted, and a 5-2 scoreline ultimately reflected United’s attacking quality.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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