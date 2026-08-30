Player Ratings: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick in Man of the Match performance; United beat Ipswich 5-2!
Manchester United recovered from an unconvincing first half to produce a ruthless second-half display, inspired by a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick as Michael Carrick’s side secured their first Premier League win of the season, beating Premier League new boys Ipswich Town 5-2.
Senne Lammens – 8
Made several important saves when Ipswich were on top and prevented the game from slipping away before United found their rhythm. Couldn’t do much about either goal.
Diogo Dalot – 7
Solid going forward and largely dependable defensively. Offered width and was involved in several promising attacks.
Harry Maguire – 7.5
A commanding aerial presence and his effort led to United’s second goal, albeit via a Jacob Greaves own goal. Improved significantly after a shaky opening spell.
Lisandro Martínez – 7
Aggressive in the challenge and composed in possession. Helped steady things after Ipswich’s bright start.
Luke Shaw – 5
A difficult afternoon. Abdul Fatawu repeatedly caused problems down his side and Shaw was beaten for Ipswich’s opening goal. Improved after the interval but remains short of his best.
Youri Tielemans – 7
Kept the ball moving well and helped United gain midfield control in the second half.
Kobbie Mainoo – 8
Energetic and progressive. His forward runs caused problems and he was involved in the build-up to United’s dominant period after half-time.
Bryan Mbeumo – 8
Missed a glaring chance early in the second half but didn’t let it affect him. Constant threat, worked tirelessly, and deservedly got on the scoresheet late on.
Bruno Fernandes – 10 (Man of the Match)
A captain’s performance. Scored the equaliser, converted the penalty, completed his hat-trick from open play and assisted Mbeumo’s goal. Everything good about United flowed through him.
Marcus Rashford – 7.5
Looked sharp on his first Old Trafford start in a long time. Direct running caused problems and he played his part in United’s attacking improvement.
Matheus Cunha – 8.5
Outstanding creative contribution. Assisted Fernandes’ first goal and won the penalty for the third. His movement and link-up play were excellent throughout.
Substitutes
Noussair Mazraoui (Shaw 73′) – 6
Leny Yoro (Dalot 74′) – 6
Patrick Dorgu (Rashford 80′) – 6.5
Andrey Santos (Mainoo 80′) – 6.5
Benjamin Sesko (Cunha 80′) – 6.5
Match Verdict
United were vulnerable defensively before the break, but Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha transformed the game after half-time. The midfield took control, Ipswich wilted, and a 5-2 scoreline ultimately reflected United’s attacking quality.
Written by Paul
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