Manchester United vs Ipswich Town: Looking Back at the Premier League Meetings Ahead of Sunday’s Clash

Manchester United and Ipswich Town may not be one of the Premier League’s most frequent rivalries, but whenever the two clubs have met in England’s top flight, there has rarely been a shortage of drama. Ahead of Sunday’s meeting, it is worth revisiting some of the most memorable league encounters between the Red Devils and the Tractor Boys.

Historically, United have enjoyed the upper hand. Across their competitive meetings, the Reds have recorded 30 victories compared to Ipswich’s 19, while 10 matches have ended level.

The Return of a Familiar Fixture

When Ipswich returned to the Premier League for the 2024/25 season, it brought an end to a long wait for a top-flight meeting between the clubs. The sides had not faced each other in the league since the 2001/02 campaign, making last season’s encounters particularly significant.

The first meeting of the season came at Portman Road in November 2024 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Ipswich proved they were capable of competing with one of English football’s biggest names, while United were forced to settle for a point.

The return fixture at Old Trafford in February 2025 delivered even more entertainment. United emerged with a 3-2 victory in a breathless contest, continuing their unbeaten Premier League record against Ipswich in the modern era.

The Famous 9-0

No look back at this fixture would be complete without mentioning one of the most iconic results in Premier League history.

On 4 March 1995, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side produced a devastating display to defeat Ipswich 9-0 at Old Trafford, equalling what was then the biggest winning margin ever seen in the competition. Andy Cole scored five goals as United ran riot, creating a result that remains one of the most memorable afternoons in the club’s Premier League story.

Ironically, earlier in that same season, Ipswich had beaten United 3-2 at Portman Road, underlining the unpredictability that has occasionally characterised this fixture.

United’s Dominance in the Premier League Era

Since Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League in 1992, the overall record has favoured Manchester United.

The clubs shared draws in both meetings during United’s inaugural Premier League title-winning campaign, but Ipswich would later claim notable victories, including a 2-1 success in January 1993 and the aforementioned 3-2 victory in 1994. However, those successes gradually became rarer as United established themselves as the dominant force of the era.

During Ipswich’s previous Premier League stay in the early 2000s, United remained unbeaten, recording wins of 2-0, 4-0 and 1-0, alongside a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

What Sunday Could Bring

Sunday’s fixture represents another chapter in a meeting that has often produced goals, memorable scorelines and moments of individual brilliance. While United will be aiming to build on their recent successes against the Tractor Boys, Ipswich have already shown during their latest Premier League meetings that they are capable of making life difficult for the Reds.

History may favour Manchester United, but as previous encounters have demonstrated—from Ipswich’s surprise victories to United’s record-breaking triumphs—this is a fixture that can still deliver the unexpected. As the two sides prepare to meet again on Sunday, supporters will be hoping for another memorable chapter in a rivalry that has provided plenty of talking points over the decades.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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