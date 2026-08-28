Preview: Manchester United will need to show their fire against Ipswich Town on Sunday

Manchester United -v- Ipswich Town

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 30th August 2026; KO 16:30 BST

Referee: Craig Pawson – Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick and Matt Wilkes

Fourth Official: Andy Madley – VAR: Jarred Gillett – VAR Assistant: Timothy Wood

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday knowing a response is required after the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Hull City on the opening weekend of the Premier League. Michael Carrick’s side were given a reality check where they struggled to impose themselves and paid the price for a sluggish display. United need to be determined to put things right at home and show the intensity, quality and attacking threat that is needed.

However, Ipswich Town will arrive in Manchester full of confidence after marking their return to the top flight with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sunderland, sealed by a late winner. That result demonstrated that the visitors are capable of carrying momentum and belief into their first away trip of the season, meaning United cannot afford another slow start. Instead, the Reds will need to seize control and hit Ipswich hard.

United will need to find a way of beating Ipswich at Old Trafford

United will need to register some points on the board after their terrible performance against Hull City last Saturday. United were beaten 2-0 and it just did not look like this United team were interested in getting involved and getting something from the match. However, Hull have shown what they will do this season and could come unstuck with that approach to matches against the other 18 teams in the Premier League.

United have a good record in the Premier League against Ipswich and they will be seeking to extend that record. United will need to have the likes of Benjamin Sesko available as playing Matheus Cunha as the striker is not helping the club move forward and Joshua Zirkzee just does not seem to cut the mustard playing as the striker. United will need to find a solution if they are to progress in the Premier League and beyond.

How have both teams done in recent matches?

Manchester United: LLWDWW

In the last six matches United have won three, drawn once and lost twice. United have scored 11 goals, conceded nine and kept one clean sheet.

Ipswich Town: WWWWWW

In the last six matches Ipswich are undefeated. The majority of them were pre-season matches. Ipswich have scored 15 goals, conceded five and kept two clean sheets.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Amad

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Mason Mount

Ipswich Town Team News

Ruled Out: Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Jack Taylor

Doubts: Azor Matusiwa, Florentino Luis, Julio Enciso Espinola

Previous Meetings between United and Ipswich

United and Ipswich have met only a handful of times in the Premier League, with United holding the clear historical advantage. The sides first faced each other in the inaugural season of 1992/93, when Ipswich took four points from United, including a 2-1 win at Portman Road. However, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side largely dominated, most famously recording a 9-0 victory at Old Trafford in March 1995.

After Ipswich’s relegation in 2002, the clubs did not meet again in the Premier League until the Tractor Boys’ return to the top flight in 2024/25. That season produced a 1-1 draw at Portman Road before United edged a dramatic 3-2 victory at Old Trafford. Overall, United remain unbeaten in Premier League meetings with Ipswich since 1995 and have won the majority of encounters between the clubs.

Ones To Watch

Bruno Fernandes is once again the man United will look to for inspiration. The captain remains the creative heartbeat of Michael Carrick’s side and will be eager to respond after the disappointing opening-day defeat to Hull City. His vision, passing range and ability to produce a decisive moment could prove crucial against an Ipswich side likely to defend in numbers.

Another key figure is Kobbie Mainoo. The midfielder brings energy, control and composure in possession, and United often look a different team when he is in the side. His battle in the middle of the park could dictate the tempo at Old Trafford. But will Mainoo play? He needs to get some minutes under his belt this season. You’re Tielemans is another player to watch but will he shine?

For Ipswich, Julio Enciso is the standout threat. The Paraguayan playmaker has the technical quality to unlock defences and has already shown his creative influence since arriving at Portman Road. Up front, Emersonn is another player to watch after scoring on the opening weekend. If United switch off defensively, the Brazilian forward has the movement and finishing ability to punish them.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Santos, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Ipswich Town Predicted XI

Scherpen;

O’Shea, Dior, Greaves, Davis;

Núñez, Lukic;

Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda;

Emersonn

Match Prediction

Manchester United should approach Sunday’s clash with renewed urgency after their opening-day defeat to Hull City, while Ipswich will arrive at Old Trafford full of confidence following their 2-1 victory over Sunderland. My prediction is a narrow but convincing United win. Playing at Old Trafford, United will be expected to dominate possession and respond strongly to last week’s setback.

If United’s attacking players find their rhythm early, they can put Ipswich under sustained pressure and prevent the visitors from settling into the game. Ipswich have shown they carry a threat on the counter-attack, so United will need to be ruthless rather than allow the match to become open. Expected standout performers could be Youri Tielemans, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko for United.

Manchester United 3-1 Ipswich Town

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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