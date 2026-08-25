How Neco Williams Would Solve Multiple Problems for Manchester United

Manchester United have spent the last few years searching for greater balance and reliability in the full-back positions. While attacking quality has rarely been a problem, consistency, availability and tactical flexibility have often been harder to find. If United were to explore a move for Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams, they would be signing a player who offers all three. Williams has established himself as a key figure for Forest and is regarded as a versatile Premier League full-back capable of operating on either flank.

A Modern, Flexible Full-Back

One of Williams’ biggest strengths is his adaptability. Although naturally right-footed, he has played extensively at both right-back and left-back throughout his career. That versatility would be particularly valuable for a Manchester United side that increasingly demands tactical fluidity from its defenders.

Whether United lined up with traditional full-backs, wing-backs or an asymmetric system where one defender pushes high while the other stays deeper, Williams would offer useful options. Managers value players who can solve multiple problems within a squad, and Williams fits that profile perfectly.

Suited to High-Intensity Football

Williams’ game is built around energy. He covers ground effectively, presses aggressively and is comfortable making repeated forward runs throughout matches. At Nottingham Forest, he has often been required to contribute heavily in transition, supporting attacks while still recovering into defensive positions.

That profile suits the modern Premier League and would align well with the demands placed on United’s wide defenders. His pace allows him to recover when possession is lost, while his work rate would help maintain pressure higher up the pitch.

Competition Rather Than Guaranteed Starter

A move to Old Trafford would not necessarily see Williams arrive as an undisputed starter. Instead, he could provide genuine competition across both full-back positions.

On the right, he would offer an alternative option capable of providing width and athleticism. On the left, his ability to play naturally despite being right-footed would give United additional depth and tactical flexibility.

Modern elite squads need more than one high-quality player for every position, especially given the physical demands of competing across multiple competitions. Williams’ ability to cover both sides could make him a valuable squad asset.

Where He Could Improve United

United have occasionally struggled when injuries force them into makeshift defensive setups. Williams would help address that issue immediately.

His key advantages include:

Premier League experience.

Ability to play both right-back and left-back.

Strong athletic profile.

Tactical flexibility.

Consistent availability and durability.

At 25 years old, he is also entering what should be the prime years of his career, combining experience with room for further development.

Potential Concerns

While Williams brings plenty of positives, he is not a flawless player. He is arguably more well-rounded than spectacular, meaning supporters expecting an elite creative full-back may be disappointed.

He does not yet possess the attacking output associated with the very best full-backs in European football, and there are still moments in his defensive positioning that can be improved. However, those shortcomings are often balanced by his reliability and versatility.

Verdict

Neco Williams may not be the glamorous signing that dominates headlines, but he could be the type of acquisition that strengthens a squad significantly. His versatility, Premier League experience and high-energy style would make him a useful fit at Manchester United.

In a squad that requires depth, flexibility and dependable performers capable of filling multiple roles, Williams looks like a player who could quietly become an important contributor. He might not transform Manchester United on his own, but he could make the team stronger, more balanced and better equipped to cope with the demands of a long season.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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