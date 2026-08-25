Lisandro Martinez: Why Manchester United Should Keep Him — And Why They Might Sell

Few Manchester United players divide opinion quite like Lisandro Martinez. Since arriving from Ajax in 2022, the Argentine has established himself as a fan favourite thanks to his aggression, leadership and technical quality. However, a succession of injuries and the club’s ongoing rebuild have led to questions about whether United should persist with him or consider a sale.

Here are the arguments on both sides of the debate.

The Benefits of Keeping Lisandro Martinez

1. He Brings Elite Ball-Playing Ability

At his best, Martinez is one of the finest progressive centre-backs in the Premier League. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, breaking lines with his passing and stepping into midfield, he gives United a dimension that few defenders can replicate.

In an era where teams build attacks from the back, his ability to start moves and bypass opposition presses remains a major asset.

2. Leadership and Mentality

Martinez’s personality often sets him apart. He plays with intensity, demands high standards from teammates and thrives in hostile environments.

United have frequently been criticised for lacking leaders on the pitch. Martinez is one of the few players who consistently displays the aggression and competitiveness supporters expect.

3. Proven Partnership Potential

When fully fit, Martinez has shown he can form strong defensive partnerships. His understanding with various centre-back partners has helped stabilise United’s defence during the club’s better periods.

Selling him would remove an experienced defender who already understands the demands of English football and the expectations that come with playing for Manchester United.

4. He Fits Modern Tactical Systems

Whether United operate with a back four or a back three, Martinez’s technical qualities make him valuable. Managers increasingly want centre-backs who can contribute in possession rather than simply defend.

Replacing a player with his passing range and composure would likely require a significant investment.

5. His Value Could Increase Again

Due to his injury record, Martinez’s market value is unlikely to be at its peak. If he returns to full fitness and performs consistently, United could benefit from keeping him, either on the pitch or by potentially commanding a larger transfer fee in the future.

The Benefits of Selling Lisandro Martinez

1. Concerns Over Injury Problems

The biggest argument for a sale is availability.

Martinez has suffered several significant injuries during his United career, limiting his ability to build momentum and consistently contribute. Regardless of talent, a player cannot influence matches from the treatment room.

If the club believes injuries will remain a recurring issue, cashing in could be a pragmatic decision.

2. Opportunity to Refresh the Defence

Manchester United continue to reshape their squad under the current football structure. Selling Martinez could help fund a younger defender better suited to the club’s long-term plans.

A fresh profile could bring greater physical durability and allow United to build a more sustainable defensive unit.

3. Financial Flexibility

Modern squad building is heavily influenced by financial regulations. A significant transfer fee for Martinez could provide room to strengthen multiple positions rather than relying on one player returning to full fitness.

United still require improvements in several areas, and a major sale could accelerate that process.

4. Physical Demands of the Premier League

While Martinez’s determination is unquestionable, some critics argue that the physical intensity of the Premier League places particular demands on defenders that may not always suit his profile.

If United wish to build around greater pace, height and physical presence at the back, they may decide a different type of centre-back is required.

5. Avoiding Future Risk

Football clubs must constantly evaluate whether players are moving towards or away from their peak years. If United believe Martinez’s injury history could worsen, selling now might prevent a situation where his value declines significantly in the future.

Verdict

The case for keeping Lisandro Martinez rests on one simple fact: when fit, he remains one of Manchester United’s most influential defenders. His leadership, passing ability and competitive mentality are difficult qualities to replace.

The case for selling him, however, centres almost entirely on availability. Elite talent matters little if injuries prevent a player from playing consistently.

Ultimately, the decision may depend less on Martinez’s ability and more on United’s confidence in his long-term fitness. If the medical department believes he can return to playing regularly, keeping him could prove a valuable move. If concerns remain, a sale may be seen as a necessary step in the club’s ongoing rebuild.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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