Manchester United academy wingers signing new contracts shows the progress they are making at the club

Manchester United are currently extending the contracts of some of the most talented academy players the club has. Earlier in the week, Ethan Ennis, 19 saw his contract extended beyond next summer, when it was due to expire. It shows that he is developing well and is trusted by the club.

The winger can play on the right-wing, a position that has not yet been secured by any first team player, also able to play in the second striker position. Ennis’ contract was due to expire next summer – this fresh deal meaning he has a future at the club, which is going to be interesting.

Ennis’ 2022/23 season was cut short by an ACL injury, which continued into the 2023/24 season, returning from injury in October 2023. He made seven appearances for the U21 side last season, scoring one goal. He will have been thrilled with his return to fitness.

Ennis is not the only player getting a new contract. It has been reported that teammate Samuel Mather will be rewarded with a new contract this summer. The 19-year-old plays on the left-wing position and is also able to play in the right and in the central attacking midfield position.

Mather made ten appearances for United at U21 level last season, scoring seven goals and one assist. He was also loaned to National League side Rochdale AFC, making ten appearances and scoring two goals. He seems to have done the right things to earn a new contract at the club.

This is a good time for academy players to be rewarded with new contracts as the club is heading into a new era of football with Erik ten Hag seeking to find the answers for United to compete in the Premier League and beyond and for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to overhaul the footballing shape of the club.

United need to be developing players to make the grade for the first team – not that all of the players in the academy will do that. The club will then need to buy players for positions not prominently coming from the academy, to keep the playing squad stocked with talent.

United will find the right path to get as many of the talented youth players on the horizon of the first team, giving them opportunities when available, just like Kobbie Mainoo, who is the star of the show for the club currently, developing in the academy, reaching the first team and playing for England.

