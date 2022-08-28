Manchester United agree fee for Anthony; €95 million up front, €5 million in add-ons – reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax for 22-year-old Brazilian winger Antony. Paul Hirst of The Times has reported that the fee will be paid as a €95 million (around £80.6 million) up front fee with €5 million (around £4.2 million) in add-ons.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had previously reported on Sunday that the deal had been done between the two clubs with Antony offered a five-year contract with the option of a sixth, which could see him remain at the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2028.

Romano also confirmed that lawyers involved in the transfer will be checking the contracts in order for the 22-year-old Brazilian to sign his contract on Monday. He also confirmed the up front cost and the add-on amount, which is the same as being reported elsewhere.

It now remains to be seen how long it will take for Antony to receive a work permit in the United Kingdom with the move needing to be complete by noon on Wednesday for the player to make his United debut against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

If that is not enough time to get the formalities done, the Brazilian could make his debut at Old Trafford on Sunday when United host Arsenal in the Premier League, which will be a must win match considering the North London club are sitting at the top of the table right now.

United manager Erik ten Hag will be happy to see Antony again with the club linked to the Brazilian all summer. Much like Lisandro Martinez, Antony had to kick up a fuss to get his transfer this summer, missing training and the 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam last weekend.

The player was said to have gone on strike on Saturday with the player not being involved in the 2-0 victory over Utrecht on Sunday. Antony seems to have played his last match for Ajax in the 6-1 victory over Groningen in which he both scored and assisted.

That will be a fitting end for his time at the Dutch champions where he won back-to-back Eredivisie titles, also adding the KNVB Cup in his debut season. It is suggested that former club São Paulo would receive 20% of the transfer fee with a further 2.7% payable to reflect them training Antony.

United have put a lot of money on this transfer but Erik ten Hag knows what he is getting and feels that the Brazilian will improve and compliment his United squad. United needed at least one attacking player this summer and have done well across the transfer window.

