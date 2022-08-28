Manchester United and Ajax ‘close to agreement’ in Antony transfer this summer – reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to reaching a deal with Ajax over the transfer of Antony this summer, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. It was reported on Friday that United had placed a new bid for the 22-year-old of €90 million, which was rejected.

Antony missed training last Saturday and therefore the 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam and reports on Saturday suggested the player has gone on strike and would also miss Ajax’s match against Utrecht on Sunday, which now seems to be the case.

It is stated by The Athletic that United have now made progress in the deal to sign Anthony which could hit the €100 million mark including add-ons. Erik ten Hag wants to sign Antony with the player keen on a reunion. The Dutch manager has previously said:

“If a good player is available, we will strike because we want to strengthen the squad. We will be alert until the last second of the window.”

AS journalist Guillermo Rai has stated on Twitter that United have an agreement with Ajax for Antony and that the player will arrive in Manchester either on Sunday or Monday to complete his move. This needed to happen now to stop the saga from heading into transfer deadline day.

There is a reason why Ten Hag wants to sign Anthony. He knows what he is capable of having played under him for two seasons. Under Ten Hag, Antony made 79 appearances, scoring 22 goals and 20 assists. He also won back-to-back Eredivisie titles plus the KNVB Cup.

At international level, Antony has been capped nine times for Brazil, scoring two goals and two assists, also playing in last summer’s Olympic Games where Brazil won the gold medal in the football tournament with the player getting an assist in the final against Spain, winning 2-1.

Alex Crook of talkSPORT has reported that Anthony to Manchester United is not done yet but talks with Ajax are progressing well. The player obviously wants the move and personal terms are regarded as a formality, suggesting there will be no problems.

He then stated that the fee will be close to £85 million which is around the €100 million mark reported elsewhere. Some may suggest that Antony is not worth that but a player is worth what the selling club demands and with United wanting this player, it has to be paid.

It is better that United spend the money on players who will make the club better, especially in the forward ranks where United have been quite short, than sitting in the bank accounts of the club earning interest for the Glazers, or it even being taken out of the club completely.

Written by John Walker