Manchester United and Chelsea interested in Brazilian wonderkid Endrick who has £34 million release clause

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly set to go head to head in order to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick Felipe once he turns 16 on Thursday. Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has made a claim that suggests both clubs will soon aim to sign the player.

Endrick, which is the name the youngster goes by, will sign his first contract with Brazilian side Palmeiras when he turns 16 and the club has a release clause of £34 million, which could be met by either team, at least according to Jorge Nicola.

Next year the release clause will reach £43 million before reaching £50 million in 2024. The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for his club but he is rated South America’s top prospect – which suggests that he could be destined for bigger things.

The problem for both club is the age of the player. Endrick would not be able to play abroad until after his 18th birthday, which comes on the 21 July 2024, so if either club meet the release clause, the player will have to remain at the club for two more years.

This summer will see the player at his cheapest, based on the release clause with it rising by £9 million by 2023 and another £7 million in 2024, which is the year he will be able to leave Brazil. But it would be best to do the business this summer, having the player remain in his country.

It could well be a massive gamble to either club to get the business done now, not knowing what will happen in the next two years. However, I am sure a deal could be done to secure the player now with maybe an interim fee being paid to secure the signing with the rest paid when he can leave.

This would see Palmeiras keep the player, albeit temporarily, allowing him to develop at the club and aim for that first senior appearances ahead of his prospective move to the Premier League, should it come. It would be shrewd business if a deal could be done and the player continues his big form.

It is suggested that both Liverpool and Manchester City hold an interest in the player, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also mentioned but based on what the Brazilian journalist has said, it is only United and Chelsea who could make an early move for the player.

Endrick is left-footed and puts in consistently high performances for Palmeiras’ youth sides and has scored 165 goals in 169 matches, which suggests that he has bags of talent. Palmeiras own 70% of the player’s economic rights so there would be a lot of work to be done to find agreement.

Written by John Walker