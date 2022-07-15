Manchester United approach Lens defender; competition from Chelsea – reports

Erik ten Hag would like to sign a new right-back this summer - this could be the one

15 July 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United approach Lens defender; competition from Chelsea – reports

Manchester United have reportedly approached Ligue 1 side Racing Club de Lens regarding 29-year-old right-back Jonathan Clauss, according to the Evening Standard. Premier League rivals Chelsea have been long-term admirers of the defender, scouting him last season.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s United have approached the club over an £8 million transfer for the player this summer with the Dutch manager seeking to strengthen his back line amid concerns over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot ahead of the new season.

United have done a deal with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez with the Argentinian defender flying to Manchester on Friday evening ahead of a medical and a completion of the deal over the weekend. It is stated that the player will not head to Australian on the clubs pre-season tour.

United look set to sell Wan-Bissaka this summer just three years after he signed for the club in a £50 million deal. Dalot looks set to remain at the club but might not be the first choice right-back heading into the new season – whether United sign Clauss or someone else.

Ten Hag signed Tyrell Malacia last week, fixing a problem area on the left which will see the 22-year-old and Luke Shaw compete for the position, probably ending the Old Trafford career of Alex Telles at the same time. The Dutch manager now needs to solve the problem on the right.

Chelsea will need to replaced Cesar Azpilicueta this summer as it looks like the player could head to Barcelona – however they intend to pay for it following the prolonged transfer of French de Jong to United, which has a chance of not happening with the player seemingly reluctant to leave.

Clauss would have to pick between United and Chelsea and could have the same role at either club, playing as the first choice right-back if things went well, however, at Chesea he would play UEFA Champions League football, with United in the UEFA Europa League this season.

The 29-year-old made 40 appearances for his club last season, scoring five goals and 11 assists and he can play at right-back, right midfield and even on the right-wing. He could be a positive addition for either team, but United could be the frontrunners with Azpilicueta still at Chelsea.

United are also reportedly interested in Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur but Spurs have a £30 million buyback clause in his contract which could be triggered with the player in a contract standoff with the Saints, according to the Daily Mail.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1632 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Predicted XI: [4-3-3] Elanga deserves to start against Watford; Ronaldo needs more service

25 February 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-3-3] Elanga deserves to start against Watford; Ronaldo needs more service

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League where they will welcome Watford to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. United and Watford were both in action on Wednesday with United drawing 1-1 with Atletico […]

Feature

Preview: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United need to squash Sevilla for Europa League final place

14 August 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United need to squash Sevilla for Europa League final place

Sevilla -v- Manchester United UEFA Europa League RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany Sunday 16 August 2020, KO 20:00 BST Referee: Felix Brych Assistants: Mark Borsch, Stefan Lupp  Fourth Official: Daniel Siebert VAR: Bastian Dankert Assistant VAR: Marco Fritz Manchester United have reached the […]

First Team

Manchester United speculation is affecting Jadon Sancho, says BVB assistant coach

31 May 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United speculation is affecting Jadon Sancho, says BVB assistant coach

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has been affected by the speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League, according to Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Edin Terzic. The England winger return to his […]