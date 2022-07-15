Manchester United approach Lens defender; competition from Chelsea – reports

Manchester United have reportedly approached Ligue 1 side Racing Club de Lens regarding 29-year-old right-back Jonathan Clauss, according to the Evening Standard. Premier League rivals Chelsea have been long-term admirers of the defender, scouting him last season.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s United have approached the club over an £8 million transfer for the player this summer with the Dutch manager seeking to strengthen his back line amid concerns over Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot ahead of the new season.

United have done a deal with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez with the Argentinian defender flying to Manchester on Friday evening ahead of a medical and a completion of the deal over the weekend. It is stated that the player will not head to Australian on the clubs pre-season tour.

United look set to sell Wan-Bissaka this summer just three years after he signed for the club in a £50 million deal. Dalot looks set to remain at the club but might not be the first choice right-back heading into the new season – whether United sign Clauss or someone else.

Ten Hag signed Tyrell Malacia last week, fixing a problem area on the left which will see the 22-year-old and Luke Shaw compete for the position, probably ending the Old Trafford career of Alex Telles at the same time. The Dutch manager now needs to solve the problem on the right.

Chelsea will need to replaced Cesar Azpilicueta this summer as it looks like the player could head to Barcelona – however they intend to pay for it following the prolonged transfer of French de Jong to United, which has a chance of not happening with the player seemingly reluctant to leave.

Clauss would have to pick between United and Chelsea and could have the same role at either club, playing as the first choice right-back if things went well, however, at Chesea he would play UEFA Champions League football, with United in the UEFA Europa League this season.

The 29-year-old made 40 appearances for his club last season, scoring five goals and 11 assists and he can play at right-back, right midfield and even on the right-wing. He could be a positive addition for either team, but United could be the frontrunners with Azpilicueta still at Chelsea.

United are also reportedly interested in Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur but Spurs have a £30 million buyback clause in his contract which could be triggered with the player in a contract standoff with the Saints, according to the Daily Mail.

