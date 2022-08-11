Manchester United face ‘stumbling block’ to bring 23-year-old Dutch winger to the Premier League

Manchester United and Arsenal have reported been hit with a ‘serious blow’ in their pursuit for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo this summer. The Mirror has reported that the Dutch club will block the prospective exit of the 23-year-old.

It is suggested that Ruud van Nistelrooy is not keen to let the winger leave the club until their UEFA Champions League qualification comes to an end. The Dutch club knocked AS Monaco out on Tuesday evening in a 4-3 aggregate victory.

PSV now must face Rangers in the play-offs, heading to Glasgow on the 16 August in the first leg and in Eindhoven on the 24 August in the second leg. It would mean that any transfer for the winger would need to be done in the final eight days of the summer transfer window.

United and Arsenal are yet to submit an official bid for the player but it is thought that £35 million would be enough to sign him, although with his contract renewed earlier this year until the summer of 2026, the Dutch club find themselves in a very strong negotiating position.

Gakpo has suggested that if PSV reached the group stages of the Champions League this season that he could remain at the club with neither United are Arsenal participating in the competition this season – which puts both teams in a much weaker negotiating position if that happens.

Dutch football pundit Marcel van der Kraan has tipped United to win the race to sign the forward this summer, stating that ‘if the choice was Gakpo’s, he would move to Old Trafford, though admitted he is concerned about how long it may take him to adapt to the Premier League.’

It was also stated by van der Kraan that Gakpo is the ideal type of player for Ten Hag this summer because of his use of wingers in his teams. But the major worry is the time it could take the player to adapt to the Premier League. The Dutchman said:

“He is the kind of player Erik Ten Hag likes because he likes to play with wingers. For every Dutch player who goes to play in England, it takes time to adapt. With that in mind, I’m a bit concerned because Gakpo is outstanding in all the big Dutch big matches and in Europe. “But playing in and out, I’m a bit concerned. I think eventually he will eventually be the top man at a big club and I could see him featuring for Manchester United but there are other top clubs in the bidding for wanting him. “There are around five Premier League clubs after Gakpo. But if the choice is there, he will go to Manchester United. PSV have made it very clear there is no way he will sell this boy until they are certain they will play in the Champions League.”

