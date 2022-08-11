Paris Saint-Germain in discussion to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United

This is an interesting time for United and this new era could see many changes

11 August 2022 John Walker

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer. The reports have come from L’Équipe in France. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2023, although United have an option to add on a further year.

It has been reported that discussions are now underway with the England international’s entourage and according to Santi Aouna, he wants to move to the French capital this summer. PSG manager Christophe Galtier has earlier confirmed that he wanted to add another striker to his squad.

PSG have seen Arnaud Kalimuendo leave for Rennes this summer and Mauro Icardi is seeking an exit from the club this summer. It is strange that this seems to have come out of the blue at a time that United need significant strengthening this summer.

Rashford has made 303 appearances for United since making his debut against FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League in February 2016, scoring a brace on his debut, then scoring another brace days later against Arsenal in the Premier League.

He has so far scored 93 goals for the Old Trafford club, adding 57 more assists. That it 150 goal contributions in 303 appearances, which is 0.49 goals or assists per appearance. It was once suggested that Rashford could break Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record for the club.

Of course, this could all be media speculation with PSG having interest in Rashford for a number of years now. But it could be that he is up for a new challenge instead of entering another new era for the Old Trafford club under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford has played under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ralf Rangnick and now Ten Hag in his time as a first team player for the club and has largely done well whilst representing United. However, in the last year or so, it has been clear that something has not been right.

The England international scored 21 goals and 15 assists in 57 appearances during the 2020/21 season but last season he managed just five goals and two assists in 31 appearances as United had their worst ever season in the Premier League.

Obviously, Rashford is not the only player to have been discussed at PSG but he is one that the club admire and would be willing to sign, should the option be there. I am sceptical at the way this has seemingly appeared from nowhere, but interested in what happens. No smoke without fire.

Written by John Walker

