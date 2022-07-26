Manchester United given hope as Ajax admit Antony could still leave the Amsterdam club this summer

Erik ten Hag would like to be reunited with the player this summer

26 July 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United given hope as Ajax admit Antony could still leave the Amsterdam club this summer

Ajax have refused to rule out an exit for forward Antony this summer. The 22-year-old has been targeted by Manchester United this summer with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag keen on adding the Brazilian to his forward line this summer. However, the £67 million asking price is a bit steep for the player.

Once United found out the price for the right-winger, interest in him seemed to go cold with some sources suggesting that United would leave the potential deal on the back burner until close to the end of the summer. The Sun has reported that Ajax have not refused to rule out an exit for the player.

United have already done a deal with the Dutch champions this summer with Lisandro Martinez signing for the Old Trafford club, although the club have not yet confirmed that his move has been completed, although he was at the clubs Carrington training ground on Tuesday with the squad back in training.

United still have two more pre-season matches left this summer, facing Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Saturday and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday, just over 24 hours apart. United could be in the market for another forward this summer with the rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward returned to Carrington flanked by his agent, Jorge Mendes on Tuesday to find out that the club are not interested in selling him this summer. This will continue to play on for a few weeks before something happens with both sides wielding their cards to find a winner.

Antony would be a decent player for United, knowing Ten Hag’s style of play which could help him take the Premier League by storm. However, United have Jadon Sancho in the right-wing position with this likely to be a stand out season for him but competition would be good with United needing strength in all positions.

Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra recently spoke to Voetbal International regarding the Brazilian forward in which he was asked if the 22-year-old could still leave Amsterdam this summer. Obviously Ajax do not need to sell having made more than £100 million in sales this summer. He said:

“We want to keep this group together. I assume that no one leaves this core anymore. Of course you can never say never, I have learned that by now. But we also talk about it with the players, have conversations. Also with boys who may have a wish to leave. Ajax players are drawn, that is logical.”

United have so far done well in pre-season, scoring 13 goals and conceding four goal over four matches in Thailand and Australia where they beat Liverpool 4-0, Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1, drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa. United will face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League match a week on Sunday.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1661 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

