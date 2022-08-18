Manchester United ‘offered the chance’ to sign prolific Polish striker for £17 million – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille this summer, according to The Sun. The Polish striker has seen many clubs hold an interest in him this summer after his impressive displays for both club and country.

The French Ligue 1 side are said to be ‘keen on cashing in’ on the Poland international before the summer transfer window closes on the 1 September 2022 – just two weeks away. The reports originally came from journalist Karim Bennani on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Poland centre-forward has interest in him from United’s Premier League rival Everton plus Juventus are said to be interested in the player. Apparently, the club that signs him could pay as little as £17 million to land the Poland striker.

Milik has been linked to United in the past but that is all it was and this could be the same. However, it is clear that the Old Trafford club will not be signing a top striker this summer so will have to look elsewhere. The Poland forward could well be that option.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2025, so I would doubt that his eventual fee could be much lower than the £17 million be could be available for. He has been prolific since signing for Marseille, scoring 30 goals and three assists in 55 appearances for the club.

Currently, United have Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with an exit from the Old Trafford club this summer and Anthony Martial as the strikers and the Frenchman has been injured for the opening two Premier League matches with United losing both.

So far this summer, United have signed just three players; Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. They were trying to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, but after almost three months, it looks like that transfer has gone nowhere this summer.

Rumours suggest that United could be seeking to sign at least five players before the closure of the summer transfer window, which seems a little excessive considering the fact it takes the club a number of weeks to sign one player – meaning they will need to sign five in 14 days.

Chief executive officer Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough are under immense pressure as the days tick by towards the closure of the transfer window as new manager Erik ten Hag has not been backed as well as Arnold said he would be. United are running out of time.

