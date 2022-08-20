Preview: A response is needed from Manchester United against Liverpool; pride is on display now

Manchester United -v- Liverpool

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday 22 August 2022, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday night in the Premier League. Michael Oliver will referee the match with Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett and John Brooks as the fourth official. Erik ten Hag is seeking his first win in the Premier League this season.

The opening two matches saw United defeated 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion and 4-0 by Brentford, which was a poor performance from this United squad who looked uninterested and unable to string anything together. There will need to be a spark in this match.

Liverpool head to Old Trafford also looking for their first win this season with a 2-2 draw with Fulham in their opening match and a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday evening. Darwin Nunez will miss this match after being sent off against Palace, getting a three match suspension.

Manchester United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brentford 4-0 L, Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 L, Rayo Vallecano 1-1 D, Atlético Madrid 1-0 L, Aston Villa 2-2 D, Crystal Palace 3-1 W

Goals: 1 – Own Goal

Assists: N/A

Liverpool – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Crystal Palace 1-1 D, Fulham 2-2 D, Strasbourg 3-0 L, Manchester City 3-1 W, RB Salzburg 1-0 L, RB Leipzig 5-0 W

Goals: 1 – Luis Díaz, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah

Assists: 1 – James Milner, Darwin Nunez

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Liverpool have met 60 times in the Premier League with United winning 28 matches, drawing 14 matches and Liverpool winning 18 matches. United have scored 79 goals, winning five penalties, scoring three. Liverpool have scored 76 goals, winning seven penalties, scoring five.

United have kept 19 clean sheets with Liverpool keeping 18. Discipline has been an issue in this fixture with United players shown 115 yellow cards and 10 red cards and Liverpool players shown 91 yellow cards and seven red cards. This is going to be a tough match for United.

Tom Chorlton, Jackie Sheldon, Tom Miller, Fred Hopkin, Tommy Reid, Ted Savage, Allenby Chilton, Thomas McNulty, Phil Chisnal and Peter Beardsley all played for Liverpool and United before the Premier League was formed. Michael Owen and Paul Ince have also played for both clubs.

Team News

Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri are all ruled out through injury. Mason Greenwood is still suspended by the club as a result as a police investigation. Anthony Martial has returned to training and is expected to be on the bench for this match.

It is suggested that Harry Maguire could be dropped for this match following the two defeats in the opening two matches this season, which could well be a blow for United as it was not all his fault. Scott McTominay could see a hint of his future following the signing of Casemiro.

Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara have all been ruled out through injury. Caoimhin Kelleher is a doubt, not being fit enough. Darwin Nunez is suspended. Roberto Firmino should be back in the squad.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-3-3

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia;

Eriksen, Garner, Fernandes;

Sancho, Ronaldo, Garnacho

Predicted Liverpool Starting XI – 4-3-3

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson;

Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson;

Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Match Prediction

This match against Liverpool comes at the right time for United. Two defeats in the first two matches and something to show against one of the best teams in the Premier League. Liverpool’s start to the season has not been the greatest, coming from behind against both Fulham and Crystal Palace.

United seemed scared against both Brighton and Brentford in their opening matches, conceding six goals, scoring just one, an own goal. Their goal difference sits at minus five with Liverpool’s at zero. United sit rock bottom and unless West Ham lose by two goals or more, will for this match too.

United need to show that they have something to fight for this season. Back in the 1990s after losing matches, the squad would be fired up to win but it seems those days are gone. United need to be fired up against Liverpool, as they always were. This is down to the players to win this match.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Written by John Walker