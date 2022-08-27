Martin Dubravka agrees personal terms with Manchester United; Newcastle want sale not loan

United need to bring in another goalkeeper to provide competition for David De Gea

27 August 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Martin Dubravka agrees personal terms with Manchester United; Newcastle want sale not loan

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano. The Slovakian was linked to United during the week as pursuits for Yann Sommer and Kevin Trapp became unlikely.

It has been reported in the Daily Mail that Dubravka has ‘begged’ Newcastle to let him sign for United this summer with the Old Trafford club seeking for a loan spell for the 2022/23 season with an option to purchase the player for £5 million.

However, the North East club would prefer a sale rather than a loan, which is understandable. United do need to get something sorted though as they require some competition for David De Gea this season, which would be the best way for the club.

The 33-year-old has a lot of experience to bring to United, should he get to do that this summer and he could give De Gea the kick that he needs to improve his game or even dislodge him from the starting XI altogether. It is all a possibility.

At first, I wold imagine that Dubravka, who whichever goalkeeper United signed this summer, would play in the UEFA Europa League with United drawn against Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia Nicosia with the first match set for Thursday 8 September 2022.

United could also play the new goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup with United already drawn against Aston Villa with the match due to be played at Old Trafford on Tuesday 8 November 2022, just before football halts for the FIFA World Cup, resuming on Boxing Day for United.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to get things sorted this summer, with just five days before the summer transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Thursday 1 September 2022. United are still linked with Ajax winger Antony, PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo at this moment in time.

There is clearly a lot for United to get done this summer with experience suggesting that the transfer window will close without key areas being reinforced despite lots of speculation this summer. United failed to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer, signing Casemiro instead.

The Glazers are under a lot of pressure at United now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced his intent to purchase United if they are ever for sale. Now that a buyer has been identified, making it difficult for the Glazers and their families could see them offload the club, which would be great.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1741 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Ratings: Cavani, Fernandes and McTominay score in 3-3 Everton draw; defence needs to improve, De Gea’s mistakes will be costly

6 February 2021 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Ratings: Cavani, Fernandes and McTominay score in 3-3 Everton draw; defence needs to improve, De Gea’s mistakes will be costly

Manchester United drew 3-3 with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League. It was a game of two halves for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Edinson Cavani put United ahead in the 24th minute of […]

Feature

Preview: Solskjaer to test his United first team against Everton to get them ready?

5 August 2021 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Solskjaer to test his United first team against Everton to get them ready?

Manchester United -v- Everton Pre-Season 2021/22 Old Trafford, Manchester Saturday 7 August 2021, KO 12:45 BST Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Saturday as they prepare to end their pre-season campaign ahead of […]

Feature

Predicted XI: Rashford, Ronaldo and Sancho to spearhead United’s attack? Foxes beaten?

14 October 2021 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: Rashford, Ronaldo and Sancho to spearhead United’s attack? Foxes beaten?

Manchester United return to Premier League action, travelling to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in a traditional 3pm kick off on Saturday afternoon. It has been a positive international break for some […]