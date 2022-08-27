Martin Dubravka agrees personal terms with Manchester United; Newcastle want sale not loan

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano. The Slovakian was linked to United during the week as pursuits for Yann Sommer and Kevin Trapp became unlikely.

It has been reported in the Daily Mail that Dubravka has ‘begged’ Newcastle to let him sign for United this summer with the Old Trafford club seeking for a loan spell for the 2022/23 season with an option to purchase the player for £5 million.

However, the North East club would prefer a sale rather than a loan, which is understandable. United do need to get something sorted though as they require some competition for David De Gea this season, which would be the best way for the club.

The 33-year-old has a lot of experience to bring to United, should he get to do that this summer and he could give De Gea the kick that he needs to improve his game or even dislodge him from the starting XI altogether. It is all a possibility.

At first, I wold imagine that Dubravka, who whichever goalkeeper United signed this summer, would play in the UEFA Europa League with United drawn against Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia Nicosia with the first match set for Thursday 8 September 2022.

United could also play the new goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup with United already drawn against Aston Villa with the match due to be played at Old Trafford on Tuesday 8 November 2022, just before football halts for the FIFA World Cup, resuming on Boxing Day for United.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to get things sorted this summer, with just five days before the summer transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Thursday 1 September 2022. United are still linked with Ajax winger Antony, PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo at this moment in time.

There is clearly a lot for United to get done this summer with experience suggesting that the transfer window will close without key areas being reinforced despite lots of speculation this summer. United failed to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer, signing Casemiro instead.

The Glazers are under a lot of pressure at United now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced his intent to purchase United if they are ever for sale. Now that a buyer has been identified, making it difficult for the Glazers and their families could see them offload the club, which would be great.

Written by John Walker