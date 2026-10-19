Preview: Carrick Needs a Response as Manchester United Face In-Form Como in UEFA Champions League

Como -v- Manchester United

UEFA Champions League

Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como

Wednesday 21st October 2026; KO 17:45 BST

Live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 2 / HBO Max

Manchester United face another crucial test on Wednesday evening when they travel to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia to take on Como in the UEFA Champions League. The fixture arrives at a pivotal moment in United’s season, with pressure continuing to mount on Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the campaign. Recent defeats to Atletico Madrid in Europe and inconsistent results in the Premier League have left United searching for momentum and confidence.

Carrick’s side began their Champions League campaign in impressive fashion with a 4-0 victory over Sabah, but that positivity has quickly faded amid a difficult run of form. United have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, with defensive mistakes and missed opportunities proving costly. As a result, scrutiny surrounding the manager’s position has intensified, making every match feel increasingly significant.

The trip to Italy therefore represents more than just another group-stage fixture. A victory would strengthen United’s position in the Champions League standings and provide a much-needed morale boost ahead of a demanding run of domestic fixtures. Conversely, another disappointing result would increase the pressure on Carrick and raise further questions about the direction of the team.

Against a determined Como side on home soil, United know only a convincing response will do. For Carrick and his players, Wednesday night’s contest feels like a match they simply cannot afford to lose.

How can Manchester United beat Como?

Following a difficult run of results, Manchester United need a positive response in Italy. With pressure growing on Michael Carrick, the trip to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia feels like a match where both the performance and the result matter.

1. Start with intensity

United have too often found themselves chasing games this season. Against Como, Carrick’s side need to impose themselves from the first whistle, dominate possession and force the home side onto the defensive. An early goal would help settle nerves and remove any belief from the opposition.

2. Let Bruno Fernandes dictate the game

When United play well, Bruno Fernandes is usually at the centre of everything. His creativity, passing range and ability to find runners between the lines could be vital in breaking down a compact defence. United should look to get the ball to their captain as often as possible.

3. Use the pace of the forward line

Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Cunha have the speed and movement to stretch defences. Quick transitions and direct attacks could create the openings United need.

4. Be more ruthless in both boxes

United have dropped points this season through defensive lapses and missed chances. Against a side they will be expected to beat, they must be clinical when opportunities arrive and remain focused defensively throughout.

5. Control the midfield battle

A midfield pairing of Kobbie Mainoo and Carlos Baleba would give United energy, physicality and ball-winning ability. If they can dominate possession and win second balls, United should be able to control the tempo of the match.

The Key

The blueprint is simple: control possession, create through Fernandes, attack with pace and be clinical in front of goal.

Given the scrutiny surrounding Carrick and United’s recent results, this feels like a game where nothing less than three points will satisfy supporters. A strong, professional performance could be the result that helps kickstart their season.

Manchester United Last Six Results: DLDDLL

Manchester United travel to Italy for their UEFA Champions League meeting with Como looking to end a concerning run of form that has seen confidence evaporate around Old Trafford. Over their last six matches in all competitions, Michael Carrick’s side have failed to win, recording three draws and three defeats.

The difficult sequence began with a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City, before United surrendered a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-2 League Cup loss against Brighton & Hove Albion. A 1-1 draw away to Fulham followed, with United rescued by a late equaliser.

Carrick’s side then shared the points with Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, a result that did little to ease the growing pressure on the manager. Their struggles continued in Europe with a 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid, before another draw left them frustrated once again.

Across those six matches, United have scored six goals and conceded eight, highlighting the problems at both ends of the pitch. With three draws and three defeats from their last six outings, Wednesday’s clash with Como represents a vital opportunity for United to halt their slump and relieve some of the pressure building around Carrick.

Como Last Six Results: WLDLWW

Como head into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League meeting with Manchester United in strong form, having collected three wins, two draws and one defeat from their last six matches in all competitions. During that run, the Italian side have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, underlining the attacking threat they will carry into the contest at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Their most recent outing saw Como secure an impressive 3-1 victory away to Fiorentina, with goals from Mattia Liberali, Nico Paz and Anastasios Douvikas. Before that, they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League, a result that showed they could compete with established European opposition despite ending up on the losing side.

In Serie A, Como played out a goalless draw with Roma after previously losing 2-0 away to Frosinone. However, those setbacks were sandwiched between a pair of impressive victories, with Parma beaten 2-1 at home and RB Leipzig dispatched 4-1 in their opening Champions League fixture.

Those results highlight a team enjoying an excellent start to the season. With victories over Fiorentina, Parma and RB Leipzig, plus competitive performances against Feyenoord and Roma, Como will be full of confidence as they prepare to host a Manchester United side desperately searching for a return to winning ways.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo

Como Team News

Ruled Out: Assane Diao

Doubts: Moise Kean

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

The United captain remains the player most capable of changing a game in an instant. Despite the team’s recent struggles, Fernandes continues to be the creative heartbeat of Michael Carrick’s side, providing the vision, passing range and leadership required on big European nights. In a match where United need a response, his ability to unlock defences and create chances for those around him could prove decisive.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has been one of United’s brightest performers this season and offers a constant threat with his pace, movement and direct running. Playing from the right, he has the ability to stretch defences and exploit space on the counter-attack. Against a Como side that likes to attack and commit players forward, Mbeumo’s speed could be one of United’s most dangerous weapons.

Matheus Cunha

With United searching for goals, the responsibility is likely to fall on Cunha to lead the line. The Brazilian combines intelligent movement with relentless work rate and has shown throughout the season that he can create opportunities for himself and his teammates. His ability to press defenders and link the attack will be crucial if United are to leave Italy with three points.

Ones to Watch: Como

Nico Paz

The Argentine playmaker is arguably Como’s most dangerous attacking weapon. Paz was on the scoresheet in the recent 3-1 victory over Fiorentina and also provided the assist for Anastasios Douvikas’s goal in the same match. Operating between midfield and attack, his creativity and eye for goal make him the player most capable of unlocking defences.

Anastasios Douvikas

The Greek striker will be the focal point of Como’s attack and arrives in good form. Douvikas scored against Fiorentina and has shown throughout the campaign that he can be clinical when chances fall his way. United’s defenders will need to be alert to his movement inside the penalty area.

Maxence Caqueret

The former Lyon midfielder provides the control and balance in Como’s midfield. Caqueret was credited with the assist for Mattia Liberali’s opener against Fiorentina and is central to the possession-based style implemented by Cesc Fàbregas. His ability to dictate tempo could be crucial against United’s midfield.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Mazraoui;

Fernandes, Baleba, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Cunha, Rashford

Como Predicted XI

Sanchez;

Smolcic, Chalobah, Ramón, Valle;

Perrone, Caqueret;

Diao, Nico Paz, Bruno;

Douvikas

Match Prediction

On current form, this is a much tougher assignment for Manchester United than many supporters might have expected at the start of the season. While United arrive in Italy without a win in their last six matches in all competitions, Como have enjoyed an impressive run that includes victories over RB Leipzig, Parma and Fiorentina.

The Italian side have also shown they can compete in Europe, narrowly losing 3-2 away to Feyenoord after opening their Champions League campaign with a convincing 4-1 success against RB Leipzig.

For United, confidence appears fragile. A run of three draws and three defeats has increased the pressure on Michael Carrick, while defensive mistakes and missed opportunities have become recurring themes.

There is still enough quality in the United squad to cause problems. Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are capable of producing moments of quality, particularly on the counter-attack. However, Como’s confidence, home advantage and recent attacking form could prove decisive.

Como 2-1 Manchester United

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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