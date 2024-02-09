Preview: Villa Park is always a good atmosphere for United; Ten Hag will need to get his team winning once again!

Aston Villa -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Villa Park, Birmingham

Sunday 11 February 2023, KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United travel to Birmingham on Sunday to face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side have started 2024 positively with four wins (two in the Premier League and two in the Emirates FA Cup) and one draw – undefeated do far.

United last played a week prior to this match, so they will be well rested. Villa played during the week, ending their participation in the FA Cup this season. At the time of writing, Villa sit in fourth place in the league, eight points ahead of United, who are sixth.

Ten Hag suffered a major blow against West Ham last weekend after Lisandro Martinez was injured and will miss around eight weeks with a knee injury, another spell on the sidelines for the United defender, which will knock his confidence ahead of the run in to the season.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

West Ham 3-0 W, Wolves 4-3 W, Newport 4-2 W, Spurs 2-2 D, Wigan 2-0 W, Forest 2-1 L

Goals: 10 – Rasmus Hojlund, 7 – Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 4 – Casemiro, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Kobbe Mainoo, Anthony Martial, 1 – Antony, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane

Assists: 7 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Omari Forson, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Villa – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Chelsea 3-1 L, Sheffield 5-0 W, Newcastle 3-1 L, Chelsea 0-0 D, Everton 0-0 D, Middlesbrough 1-0 W

Goals: 16 – Ollie Watkins, 10 – Leon Bailey, 8 – John McGinn, 7 – Douglas Luiz, 6 – Moussa Diaby, 4 – Matty Cash, Jhon Durán, 3 – Álex Moreno, 2 – Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, Nicolò Zaniolo, 1 – Diego Carlos, Leander Dendoncker, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey

Assists: 10 – Ollie Watkins, 8 – Leon Bailey, 7 – Douglas Luiz, 5 – Lucas Digne, 4 – Moussa Diaby, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, 2 – Matty Cash, 1 – Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara, Omari Kellyman, Clément Lenglet, Jacob Ramsey, Pau Torres

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Villa have met 57 times in the Premier League. United have won 39 times, drawn 13 times with Villa winning five times. United have scored 104 goals in these matches, winning seven penalties; scoring five. Villa have scored 39 goals, winning one penalty, scoring it.

United have kept 28 clean sheets in these matches with Villa keeping seven. Discipline has been an issue in the matches against Villa. United players have been shown 85 yellow cards and three red cards. Villa players have been shown 81 yellow cards and four red cards.

Peter Schmeichel, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Mark Bosnich, Dwight Yorke, Ashley Young and Tom Cleverley have all played for United and Villa. Steve Bruce was a former manager for Villa and player for United and Roy Keane was a former assistant manager and player for United.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) have all been ruled out of the clash with Villa at Villa Park this weekend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (other) has a 50% chance of fitness ahead of the trip to Birmingham whilst Mason Mount (calf/shin/heel) has a 25% chance.

Ten Hag will effectively have the same squad he had against West Ham last weekend as he looks too continue the clubs good form in 2024 with United seeking to break back into the top four in the final months of the season. United have many players back in action now, which is good news.

Emiliano Buendia (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Jhon Duran (other) and Ezri Konsa (knee) have all been ruled out of the clash with United due to injury, which provides problems for Unai Emery. Lucas Digne (thigh) has a 50% chance of fitness ahead of the clash with United on Sunday.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Predicted Villa Starting XI – 4-3-2-1

Martinez;

Cash, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno;

Kamara, Luiz;

Bailey, Tielemans, McGinn;

Watkins

Match Prediction

United will need to be on top of their game at Villa Park this weekend. Villa will be seeking to get back to winning ways following their exit of the FA Cup to Chelsea this week. Unai Emery will be seeking to get yet another victory over United and that must be stopped.

United have been largely positive since the turn of 2024, playing five matches, winning four and drawing one sees them undefeated this year and for that reason, United should be seeking to get another win this year to start a positive end to the 2023/24 season. It needs to happen.

Ten Hag will have the same players ahead of this match, well minus Martinez, who is out for the next eight weeks, missing most of the remainder of the season. United have some positive players in form at this time, so the ingredients are there for another victory for United.

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United

Written by John Walker