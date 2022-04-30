Preview: Youth to continue their rise to the first team with Brentford seeking at Old Trafford win?

Manchester United -v- Brentford

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday 2 May 2022, KO 20:00 GMT

Referee: Chris Kavanagh – Assistants: Simon Bennett, Harry Lennard

Fourth Official: David Coote

VAR: Paul Tierney – Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Manchester United welcome Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening. It is the final home match of the season for United and it will be a match that many players will be saying their goodbyes to the supporters of the club.

United have been in terrible form this season and in recent weeks, it is something that demonstrates that this squad of players is not working as well as it should, signalling that a change needs to come in the squad under the management of Erik ten Hag from this summer.

Ralf Rangnick has done a brilliant job exposing the problems at the club and his role as a consultant after his management stint ends should be good to continue the rebuild, which needs to be done properly now, not by throwing money at players uncommitted to the club.

This has been the case for almost a decade now and United, despite a few runner-up finishes, has not challenged for the Premier League title, which is a must from now on. Brentford will be up for the challenge of upsetting United in their final match of the season – that is a definite.

Manchester United – Recent Form, Goals Scored and Assists: DLLWLD

Chelsea 1-1 D, Arsenal 3-1 L, Liverpool 4-0 L, Norwich City 3-2 W, Everton 1-0 L, Leicester City 1-1 D

Goals: 23 – Cristiano Ronaldo, 9 – Bruno Fernandes, 6 – Mason Greenwood, 5 – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, 4 – Fred, 3 – Anthony Elanga, 2 – Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, 1 – Own Goal, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek

Assists: 14 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Paul Pogba, 5 – Fred, Luke Shaw, 4 – Nemanja Matić, 3 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Alex Telles, 2 – Mason Greenwood, Victor Lindelöf, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Raphaël Varane

Brentford – Recent Form, Goals Scored and Assists: DWWWLW

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 D, Watford 2-1 W, West Ham United 2-0 W, Chelsea 4-1 W, Leicester City 2-1 L, Burnley 2-0 W

Goals: 14 – Ivan Toney, 8 – Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, 6 – Marcus Forss, 4 – Vitaly Janelt, 3 – Sergi Canós, Christian Nørgaard, 2 – Rico Henry, Pontus Jansson, 1 – Shandon Baptiste, Christian Eriksen, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jorgensen, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev

Assists: 7 – Bryan Mbeumo, 5 – Ivan Toney, 4 – Saman Ghoddos, 3 – Kristoffer Ajer, 2 – Sergi Canós, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Forss, Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Mads Roerslev, 1 – Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Vitaly Janelt, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Dominic Thompson

Previous meetings with Brentford and their connections with United.

United and Brentford have met once in the Premier League. United won that match. United have scored three goals, winning no penalties. Brentford have scored one goal, winning no penalties. This is a very new rivalry with the club reaching the Premier League this season.

United have kept no clean sheets with Brentford keeping none. Discipline has not been an issue with no bookings at this stage for either club. United may be seeking to get something against Brentford in this match, seeking to end their season on a high after some poor results in the past few months.

Joshua Bohui is perhaps the only player to have played for both Brentford and United, although this was at youth level. The forward came through the ranks at Brentford signing from the Evolution Sports & Health Academy in 2011, signing for United in 2016.

Max Haygarth is the only other player who has played for both clubs. Haygarth is currently at Brentford B, leaving United’s academy last summer. It is early days for links between these clubs – there could be more links in the future, which would be good to see.

Team News: Pogba, Maguire, Shaw and Sancho out as United wait on four others; Jorgensen, Onyeka and Ghoddas ruled out; Norgaard and Ajer fit as Brentford wait on two others .

Manchester United: Paul Pogba (Calf), Harry Maguire (Knee) Luke Shaw (Leg) and Jadon Sancho (Illness) have been ruled out for the Brentford match. Fred (Hip) and Jesse Lingard (Personal) have a 75% chance whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Knock) and Edinson Cavani (Calf) have a 50% chance.

Brentford: Mathias Jorgensen (Groin/Hip/Pelvic), Frank Onyeka (Ankle/Foot) and Saman Ghoddas (Ankle/Foot) have been ruled out. Sergi Canos (Thigh) and Ethan Pinnock (Thigh) have a 25% chance whilst Christian Norgaard (Calf/Shin/Heel) and Kristoffer Ajer (Head/Face) are now fit.

Predicted Starting XI: Ronaldo to start last Old Trafford match of the season? Hannibal and Fernández to get starts too? Rangnick needs to trust the youth now.

I think Rangnick will know that many of the players under his leadership have expired in terms of what they offer to United now. It has been a long time coming and it is also something that needs to happen. United have lost their excitement in recent seasons – I am not alone in saying that.

I would presume that a few players will be given a chance to say good bye to the Old Trafford faithful on Monday evening, whether that is by playing, or being at the stadium, we shall find out in little over 48 hours. Something needs to happen with this team though, it is like they don’t care at all.

I would expect David De Gea to keep his place. He earned that all by himself against Chelsea with all of his saves. In defence, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelöf, Raphael Varane and Àlvaro Fernández should start the match. It wold be a big occasion for the young Spanish left-back.

Scott McTominay deserves to keep his place in midfield, being that only Nemanja Matić could play there and he played against Chelsea. Hannibal Mejbri and Bruno Fernandes should start too. Jesse Lingard and Anthony Elanga should flank Cristiano Ronaldo.

Match Prediction: United have beaten Brentford already this season and to have any hope of earning a European competition next season, will need to do so again on Monday night!

United and Brentford have only met once in the Premier League and that was back in January with United winning 3-1. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored the goals with Fred and Bruno Fernandes (who got two) getting the assists.

During the summer pre-season campaign, United drew 2-2 with Brentford as the Premier League new boys showed their resolve and the fact that they were taking their inaugural season in the English top flight seriously.

United had what they needed to get the victory at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier this year but will Brentford, who are currently sitting 14 in the league table, and safe this season, seek to cause yet more problems for United and finish higher placed this season?

We know that they will throw all they have against United to try and get a win at Old Trafford, which will mean a lot for all clubs at this time, even though United are not in a position to challenge or even win any silverware. They will know that some of these United players have given up.

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Written by John Walker