Ratings: Antony, Rashford and Eriksen starred in 3-1 victory over Arsenal; United stood strong

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Anthony opened the scoring but Bukayo Saka found an equaliser. Marcus Rashford then scored a brace to restore United’s lead and give them a cushion. What a victory for United and Erik ten Hag.

It was a fiery start to the match. Gabriel Jesus won a free-kick in the second minute after the match was stopped following a foul on him by Scott McTominay which stopped the game because of a possible head injury, but there was nothing wrong with him.

Granit Xhaka saw his attempt on goal blocked in the fourth minute. Christian Eriksen, after some good attacking play by United, missed the target in the eighth minute of the match. It would have been a great first goal for Denmark international.

Arsenal missed another shot on goal through William Saliba in the ninth minute of the match just before Jadon Sancho drew out a save by Aaron Ramsdale too minutes later. Arsenal has the ball in the back of the net in the 12th minute through Gabriel Martinelli.

There was a VAR check for a foul on Eriksen just before the goal, with the referee heading to the screen to watch the replay. The goal was disallowed and the score was reset back to 0-0. The intensity of the match then started to change.

Gabriel Jesus missed the target in the 19th minute of the match with Arsenal seeking to get the opening goal. Antony then missed the target three minutes later as he tried to open the scoring for United. Saliba became the first player in the match to be booked in the 24th minute.

In the 30th minute of the match, Xhaka saw a shot blocked and then two minutes later, Martinelli was through on goal with David De Gea making a save to deny him. Antony opened the scoring in the 35th minute of the match with Marcus Rashford getting the assist.

It was a great debut goal for the Brazilian, who celebrated in style. Bukayo Saka had an attempt on goal blocked in the 38th minute of the match, missing the target six minutes later. Three minutes were added at the end of the half with United leading 1-0 at the whistle.

There were no substitutions for either team at the start of the second half. In the 52nd minute Martin Ødegaard and Saka has shots on goal, both of them missing the target. Ten Hag made his first substitution in the 58th minute with Cristiano Ronaldo replacing Anthony.

Arsenal got their equaliser in the 60th minute after Saka beat De Gea from inside the box. Bruno Fernandes tried a through ball into Jadon Sancho in the 62nd minute but Sancho was offside. Eriksen did the same for Rashford a minute later and Rashford was offside.

United restored the lead in the 66th minute of the match through Rashford, scoring his second goal of the season. Sancho was then replaced by Fred a minute later with United making their second substitution. Eriksen then tried a through ball for Ronaldo, but he was offside.

Fernandes had an attempt on goal in the 69th minute of the match, which was saved by Ramsdale. Ronaldo had a shot on goal, found by Eriksen in the 69th minute, but he completely missed the target Scott McTominay was booked in the 71st minute.

Jesus had a shot on goal in the 71st minute, missing the target. Arsenal then made a triple substitution with Emile Smith Rowe, Fábio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah replaced Ødegaard, Sambi Lokonga and Zinchenko. De Gen then tried a through ball into Ronaldo, but he was offside.

Rashford completed a brace in the 75th minute, assisted by Eriksen with a great finish to punish Arsenal. Jesus was then shown a yellow card in the 77th minute of the match. In the 80th minute, Harry Maguire and Casemiro replaced Martinez and Rashford.

Takehiro Tomiyasu then replaces Ben White for Arsenal in the same minute. Maguire was booked a minute after coming on. Xhaka had a shot blocked in the 83rd minute with Vieira missing the target in the 86th minute. Saka was booked in the 87th minute for a foul on Tyrell Malacia.

United took all three points in this match, ending Arsenal’s 100% start to the season. Arsenal remain top of the league and United rise up to fifth. United face Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the opening group stage match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: Made a few saves in the first half to deny Martinelli, who beat him early in the match but VAR ruled the goal out for a foul. He had a steady game despite pressure from Arsenal. He will be happy with the three points and the victory. ★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: The Portuguese right-back started on the front foot but was soon on the back foot for the Arsenal disallowed goal. He then had to think about his actions with Arsenal threatening well. He defended well and helped in attack on occasion. A team victory. ★★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: He was a reassuring presence in the United defence in a match in which his defensive teammates were prone to some minor errors. It was a big test for United and Varane. He played a loose pass with led to Saka’s goal. Other than that, he did well. ★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: This was a big challenge for the Argentinian and he did well. There were a few moments in which he could have done better but it was a learning curve. He did well under pressure from Arsenal and broke some distribution lines too. ★★★★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: He was challenged by Saka, who was almost lawless in his attacking. There could have been a penalty for a late tackle, but nothing was given. Was fouled in the second half and seemed to be in pain. He was caught off the pace for Arsenal’s goal. ★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: The Scotland international was vigilant and aggressive. He was booked in the first half and never stopped showing himself. Was a player he is in that respect. He was largely disciplined throughout, other than his booking. ★★★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: He started the attack in which Antony scored the opening goal for United. He was putting in a great performance throughout the match. What a signing for United. He was Sky’s MOTM against Arsenal. Got his assist for Rashford’s second goal. ★★★★★★★★

Antony: The Brazilian got his debut goal in the Premier League in the 35th minute of the match. He played well in his first appearance for the club. He was the 100th Brazilian player to play in the Premier League and the youngest to score a debut goal. Replaced by Ronaldo. ★★★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Played a key role in the move for Antony’s goal against Arsenal, and got fouled in the build up. He did everything he needed to do. Got his first assist of the season for Rashford’s first goal and led the team well. What a change for this team this season. ★★★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: Did what he needed to do against Arsenal. Lively on the attack but so were Arsenal. Not everything worked for him. He never scored or got an assist but he has involvement in the match. He was replaced by Fred with 20-odd minutes left to play. ★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: The English forward had a great game against Arsenal, similar to his Premier League debut back in 2016. He assisted for the opening goal scored by Antony and then scored a brace, taking the lead after Arsenal’s equaliser, then doubling it. ★★★★★★★★

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo: Replaced Antony 58′. Made a classy impact in the match. When on the bench, celebrated well for Antony’s goal. Will be pushing to start in the not too distant future. Had no pre-season so is a bit behind his teammates. ★★★★★★★

Fred: Replaced Sancho 67′. Had a great chance to play Ronaldo in for a goal, but didn’t. Had an impact with United scoring another goal with him on the pitch. Did what he needed and helped United grind out the victory. ★★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Replaced Martinez 80′. Booked immediately after he came on. He was not really scared in defence and carried the momentum that United had built, until the final whistle. It would seem that he will be playing short roles like this, at least in the Premier League. ★★★★★

Casemiro: Replaced Rashford 80′. Came on very late in the match. It would seem that it could be a few more weeks before he starts for United. He is a bit behind in terms of fitness with Real Madrid’s season starting later than United’s. ★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Antony 35′, Marcus Rashford 66′, 75′; Bukayo Saka 60′

Assists: Marcus Rashford 35′, Bruno Fernandes 66′, Christian Eriksen 75′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez (Maguire 80′), Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony (Ronaldo 58′), Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 67′); Rashford (Casemiro 80′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton, Dubravka; Lindelof, Shaw; Elanga

Bookings: Scott McTominay 71′, Harry Maguire 81′, Christian Eriksen 90+4′; William Saliba 24′, Gabriel Jesus 77′, Bukayo Saka 87;

Written by John Walker