Ratings: Dalot, Lindelöf, Varane and Telles terrible; Ronaldo and Cavani did not do any damage

Manchester United were humiliated 4-0 at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in their penultimate Premier League match. United are done this season. The sense of pride, determination and embarrassment all seem to be missing.

Danny Welbeck almost put Brighton ahead in the second minute of the match after Leandro Trossard played the ball in to him. This was very similar to the start of the match against Brentford on Monday evening, with United winning 3-0 – that means nothing though.

It was end to end football after this chance, until the 14th minute when Pascal Groß played a through ball into Solly March, who was flagged for offside. A minute later, Groß then had a shot blocked after March played the ball into him. It was close for Brighton.

Just a minute later Moisés Caicedo had the ball into the back of the net beating David de Gea from outside of the box. It was a stunning goal for the Ecuadorian, who is apparently a United supporter. United had two chances in the 20th minute with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matić not getting anything.

Ronaldo then missed a shot in the 21st minute with United seeking to get an equaliser. Trossard then had a shot blocked in the 25th minute as the hose side looked to double their lead. It was all Brighton at this stage in the match, which was worrying considering their home form.

Welbeck had another chance in the 29th minute of the match but he missed the target. Marc Cucurella then had a shot blocked two minutes later with Trossard missing the target in the 35th minute of the match. It was all Brighton towards the end of the half.

Ronaldo missed the target in the 29th minute of the match, from a free-kick his effort was too high for the target. United needed to find a way to get back into the match otherwise this would be a defeat, which could put them into the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

Both Lewis Dunk and Welbeck missed the target in the 42nd minute of the match, which was a huge let off for United. Yves Bissouma played a through ball into Alexis Mac Allister in the 44th minute of the match but he was flagged for offside.

Ronaldo was booked in the 45th minute for a bad foul. There was also three minutes of added time at the end of the first half. There was nothing from either team in this time as United headed into the break a goal down and no real way of getting back into the match – based on what was seen.

Rangnick made a double substitution at the start of the second half with Edinson Cavani and Fred replacing Anthony Elanga and Nemanja Matić. Diogo Dalot was booked for a foul in the 47th minute of the match – now he and Ronaldo had to watch themselves.

Brighton doubled their lead four minutes into the second half after Marc Cucurella beat De Gea with his left foot, assisted by Trossard. It was a bitter blow for United, who still looked out of it compared to Brighton. It is a worrying sign for United, who enter a new era in the summer.

Dalot missed the target in the 55th minute and Juan Mata had his shot blocked a minute later – that was the best United had before the onslaught came. Groß put Brighton 3-0 up in the 57th minute, which was a worrying sign for United, who had not yet hit back from their deficit.

Welbeck had his shot blocked, once again on the hour as Brighton looked to punish this United side, who were anything but United. Trossard then scored Brighton’s fourth, getting himself a goal and two assists so far in the match – something that made it a very good evening on the South Coast.

There was a VAR decision for Trossard’s goal and eventually it was given as they ruled out a hand ball which on one of the angles look like it could have been. Cavani had a shot saved in the 63rd minute of the match. It shows that United need a massive summer to fix this.

Alexis Mac Allister saw his attempt blocked in the 65th minute of the match as he tried to inflict more damage on United. He was replaced by Adam Webster in the 67th minute as Brighton made their first substitution of the match.

Caicedo missed another effort on goal in the 67th minute with United not recovering from this humiliating performance. Bruno Fernandes had an attempt saved in the 68th minute before Ronaldo missed his effort two minutes later. United were not having a good day at all.

Rangnick made his third substitution with Harry Maguire coming back to the fold after injury, replacing Mata in the 71st minute. I would have rather seen Alejandro Garnacho, as it would have shown some kind of attacking intent from United. This is a very weak performance from all.

Maguire had an attempt saved the minute after he came on, he then fed Cavani the ball in the box for the Uruguayan was flagged for offside. Maguire then missed another chance, which was admirable but was never to be. Fernandes then had a shot saved in the 74th minute of the match.

In the 76th minute, Brighton made a second substitution with Tariq Lamptey replacing March. Fernandes played a through ball into Cavani in the same minute, but he was offside. In the 83rd minute, Brighton made their final substitution with Neal Maupay replacing Trossard.

Welbeck really wanted a goal against United and in the 86th minute, his long-range effort was off target. It was not really a match for him to take spoils from, other than the four goals they had already scored. I wonder if he would be embarrassed for United, coming from the academy?

The final whistle blew and that was a relief. This entire performance was weak, lacked team spirit, desire, determination and anything else that would have suggested that this was a team of professionals. There is one match left for United but most of these players should not play again.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spaniard was slow in reacting to Caicedo’s shot, which he conceded. His defence let him down as three more goals were shipped in the second half. A new era is coming and he will want to best from it, he of course he is part of it. ★★★★

Diogo Dalot: I don’t think his future is at United, but that is Ten Hag’s decision to make now. His first half performance was better than the second and he was directly responsible for goals two and three. It will be a performance he needs to learn from. ★★

Victor Lindelöf: Hesitated for much of the match. Looked like a scared child against this Brighton side. They got the better of him time and time again and that should not be the case. United need a strong defence. The club has been let down by the owners. ★★

Raphaël Varane: Welbeck seemed to let him off time and time again with his missed shots. In the second half, perhaps he got found out. He’s a great defender with many accolades but perhaps it does not work for him at United. Maybe it will from the summer? ★★

Alex Telles: Terrible performance. If he’s still at United past the summer, it will be because the club could not sell him for the price they want, therefore he says to see out his contract. Brighton targeted him time and time again and he never recovered. ★★

Nemanja Matić: Seemed to be the only player doing the defensive work in the midfield and tried his best to keep things calm. However, after the initial Brighton goal, that did not happen. He was replaced by Fred at the start of the second half. ★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Should not have been on the pitch in the second half. I see no positivity with him at the moment. Bissouma and Caicedo seemed miles better than him – which was a shame as he’s better than this. Or at least has looked better than this. ★★

Juan Mata: Had a great match against Brentford earlier in the week but in this match, he was unable to find that same form to help push United. He tried but it was not working for him. He was replaced in the second half by Maguire with a more defensive approach wanted at 4-0 down?!?! ★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Had some involvement in the second half but when he tested the Brighton defence and goalkeeper, United were already out of the match. It is worrying that he does not seem able to find consistent form this season. When Solskjær left, it seems like he did too. ★★★

Anthony Elanga: Overwhelmed by Brighton. It is early days regarding his career and he has potential. It is not his fault that he was not able to take on Brighton – United have let him down, so had his teammates. He did not emerge and he was replaced by Cavani. ★★

Cristiano Ronaldo: Frustrated. His passing and finishing was not the best. Many would have liked him to have scored at least two goals to challenge Salah for the golden boot this season – it was all United could gain from a terrible season. Received a harsh booking. ★★

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani: Replaced Elanga 46′. He was the only played to get the ball into the back of Brighton’s net, but was ruled offside. Seemed to run a lot and show determination, but it was too late for United. This season has been a waste of time for him. ★★★★★

Fred: Replaced Matić 46′. Brought energy onto a pitch what seemed lazy, at least for those in red. He showed that he cared too, which was a good sign. The minimum that these players should be feeling right now is embarrassment and Fred will be embarrassed. ★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Replaced Mata 71′. Had some efforts on goal after coming on but it was never going to be something that could be looked back on as a great tactical decision to bring him on at 4-0 down. United did not concede again though. ★★★★★

Glazer Family: They need to sell this club. The last 17 years have not been great for United. Sir Alex Ferguson was delivering the trophies for United and since he retired, it is clear that his magic changed this team. They just want to make money, not footballing glory. 💩🤡🤯

Goals: Moisés Caicedo 15′, Marc Cucurella 49′, Pascal Groß 57′, Leandro Trossard 60′

Assists: Leandro Trossard 49′, 57′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelöf, Varane, Telles; Matić (Fred 46′), McTominay; Mata (Maguire 71′), Fernandes, Elanga (Cavani 46′); Ronaldo

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Fernández; Lingard, Garnacho

Bookings: Cristiano Ronaldo 45′, Diogo Dalot 47′

Written by John Walker