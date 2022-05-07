Confirmed XI: Brighton v United – Ronaldo and Mata start; Fernandes captain; Maguire and Fernández on the bench

A win here will all but confirm Europa League football; Fernández to get his debut?

7 May 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Brighton v United – Ronaldo and Mata start; Fernandes captain; Maguire and Fernández on the bench
MacFinder

Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in their penultimate Premier League match on Saturday evening. Ralf Rangnick’s side returned from poor form to beat Brentford 3-0 in the final match of the season at Old Trafford.

The goals in that match came from Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane. It was probably one of the best performances from the squad this season, which shows that there was nothing really spectacular during the course of the season.

United will be seeking to continue their winning ways into the last two matches of the season, also allowing players who are resigned to leave the club in the summer to get some time on the pitch, also allowing youth players to get more minutes ahead of next season.

Brighton will also be seeking to keep themselves on trace with a good home performance as they look to remain inside the top ten teams in the league. United have a six point cushion over West Ham United, who have a game in hand so their UEFA Europa League participation is not yet guaranteed.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelöf, Varane, Telles;

Matić, McTominay;

Mata, Fernandes, Elanga;

Ronaldo

Substitutes:

Henderson; Jones, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fernández; Lingard, Fred, Garnacho; Cavani

Brighton and Hove Albion:

Sanchez;

Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella;

March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard;

Groß, Mac Allister;

Welbeck

Substitutes:

Steele; Lamptey, Webster, Duffy, Offiah; Lallana, Alzate; Maupay, Ferguson

United and Brighton have met nine times in the Premier League. United have won seven times, drawn zero times with Brighton winning two times. United have scored 18 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them. Brighton have scored nine goals, winning two penalties, scoring both of them.

United have kept three clean sheets with Brighton keeping one. Discipline has been an issue with United players receiving 12 yellow cards and no red cards and Brighton players being shown 17 yellow cards and one red card. United need to continue the run they started against Brentford.

Danny Welbeck, Oliver Norwood, James Wilson, Jesse Lingard, Tomasz Kuszczak, Robbie Savage, Paul McShane, Frank Stapleton, Andy Ritchie, Peter O’Sullivan, Wilf Tranter, Joe Carolan, Jack Mansell and Mickey Thomas have all played for both United and Brighton.

One notable mention is Eric Steele. Whilst he only played for Brighton as a goalkeeper, he was one of the goalkeeper coached for United from 2008 until 2013 and helped David Ge Gea considerably after he signed for the club in the summer of 2011.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1544 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial and Greenwood lead the line, Fernandes in behind against Everton; Ighalo on the bench

1 March 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed Starting XI: Martial and Greenwood lead the line, Fernandes in behind against Everton; Ighalo on the bench

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action this afternoon when they travel to Goodison Park to face Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been in good form in recent weeks and […]

Feature

Confirmed XI: Henderson, Bailly, Fernandes, James and Rashford start against Real Sociedad; Diallo and Shoretire on the bench

18 February 2021 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Henderson, Bailly, Fernandes, James and Rashford start against Real Sociedad; Diallo and Shoretire on the bench

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action when they face Real Sociedad at the Juventus Stadium in Turin in the round of 32 first leg this evening. United exited the group stages of the […]