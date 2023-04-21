Ratings: De Gea & Maguire fail to inspire United in Sevilla defeat; spineless performances cause frustration

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg. A mistake by both David De Gea and Harry Maguire saw United conceded their first goal in the eighth minute of the match scored by Youssef En-Nasyri, who also scored the third goal of the game in the 81st minute. Loic Bade got the second goal two minutes after the start of the second half. United just did not have anything in the tank.

United’s start at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium was not the best. Despite United getting forward, partly due to winning a free-kick, it was Sevilla who took the game by the scruff of the neck. In the eighth minute of the match they were 1-0 up though Youssef En-Nesyri who capitalised on a Harry Maguire mistake, beating David De Gea to go 3-2 up on aggregate so far in the match. United needed to find a way back into the match to pay for that error.

The pass from De Gea was not the best prior to Sevilla’s goal, especially with Aaron Wan-Bissaka clear of any danger towards the right flank. Ivan Rakitic won a free-kick in the 15th minute of the match, on the edge of the United box presenting yet more danger for United. He did not clear the wall and United got rid of the danger. Antony had a shot on goal in the 16th minute, missing the target. There was then a penalty appeal for Sevilla, which VAR ruled out.

There was some early beef in this match between Marcel Sabitzer and Marcão with the Austrian fouled in the early stages of the match with no card shown – yet Bruno Fernandes was booked last week for something very minor. There were some fouls between the players before the Brazilian went down clutching the back of his right thigh after kicking the ball. Karma seems to have come straight into the tie resulting in hims being replaced by Suso in the 29th minute of the match.

Rakitic missed the target with a shot in the 30th minute – seeking to put this scoreline out of United’s reach. Sabitzer won a free-kick after a foul from Fernando in the 33rd minute of the match. Christian Eriksen took the set-piece with no avail to United getting an equaliser from it. Casemiro had a shot in the 35th minute of the match, missing the target with his header. It was good play from Antony, who played the ball into his compatriot. United started to look better.

United started to look uncomfortable once again in the latter stages of the first half. In the 40th minute, De Gea conceded a second goal of the evening with Lucas Ocampos scoring from a Marcos Acuña cross. Nightmare for United. However, VAR got involved and ruled the goal out for offside. United were spared of another error after Maguire was dispossessed deep in the Seviila half with an attack starting. It resulted in Casemiro saving United blushes. Sevilla led 1-0 air half time.

At the start of the second half, Ten Hag made a double substitution with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw replacing Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Just two minutes into the second half, United conceded that second goal. Loic Bade was assisted by Ivan Rakitic, beating De Gea from a set-piece. It was another terrible goal to concede. United almost conceded again with the defence managing to keep it out that time. This has been a terrible match for United.

Anthony Martial seemed to be carrying an injury again, limping when United had a corner. Ten Hag made a third substitution with Wout Weghorst replacing Martial in the 54th minute of the match. United needed more than a miracle to progress into the semi final of the UEFA Europa League now. If they didn’t conceded two own goals in the last eight minutes, they would be level on aggregate at this stage, not 4-2 down. Spanish sides strike again for United.

Casemiro and Antony were both booked three minutes apart, meaning that Casemiro would miss his next UEFA European match for United, whether it be this season or next. Sevilla seemed to be the side most likely to score, even at 2-0 up in this match. United just did not have what it took to get anything. Another big warning sign after a largely positive season with an Emirates FA Cup semi final just three days away. United’s success could be limited to the Carabao Cup.

Ten Hag made a fourth substitution in their 69th minute of the match with Fred replacing Marcel Sabitzer, seeking to get more in the midfield in a creative manner. United were missing Bruno Fernandes, whose booking last week was puzzling compared to fouls that have not resulted in bookings in this match. Yassine Bounou was booked, seemingly for time wasting in the 73rd minute of the match. United just did not look like that had the spine to push for a result in all honesty.

Bryan Gil replaced Erik Lamela in the 80th minute for Sevilla, just before Youssef En-Nesyri got his second goal of the evening, beating De Gea, who rushed out of his box, miss-kicked the ball only to see it lofted into the back of the net in the 81st minute of the match. Alex Telles replaced Marcos Acuna in the 85th minute before Ten Hag made his fifth substitution of the match in the 87th minute with Anthony Elanga replacing Christian Eriksen.

United had conceded their place in the UEFA Europa League this season, falling to a 3-0 defeat, 5-2 on aggregate and still not beating Sevilla in any European competition. This was a terrible performance for United. Spineless, embarrassing, clueless. De Gea has not covered himself in glory leaving a debate as to whether he should continue being the number one goalkeeper at the club next season. I am sure the Glazers will get the venom aimed at them – to needs to be.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: Conceded the first goal in the eighth minute of the match after playing the ball to Harry Maguire, who immediately lost it resulting in the goal. The second was conceded two minutes into the second half, another defensive blunder which left United. Then he showed his terrible luck by conceding a third, well out of his box after a massive mistake. United’s Europa League escapades were over. ★★

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Looked up for the game but after being overlooked for a De Gea past in the eighth minute, resulting in Maguire losing the ball and United conceding, it seemed strange ht was not passed the ball as he was free in space. Hooked at half time for Luke Shaw to make his return from injury. His attacking was not all that great this evening and that partnership with Antony seemed unlikely with Sevilla up for the game. ★★★

Victor Lindelof: Blocked a shot from Suso, which was seemingly goal bound when United were 1-0 down. He was probably the best defensive player of this match, not that it was anything to write about. United have gone from positive play to embarrassing play in just two injuries in a week. This does not look good for the remainder of the season. I am sure a reaction will be needed but will that get the result required? ★★★★

Harry Maguire: The England defender had bad luck last week and this week it struck again. His pass from De Gea got him in hot water and it soon turned into Sevilla’s first goal of the match. The lad must be devoid of confidence because he’s going to be the scapegoat once again. For England he’s a positive – for United it is all very different. The remainder of the season looks set to be uninspiring for United. ★★★

Diogo Dalot: The defence started imbalanced, which worked against Forest on Sunday but not here against Sevilla. In the second half, he was shifted back to his favoured right-back position which he has excelled in this season. But it was not enough for United. The squad was disjointed, uninspiring, spineless and just not good enough against the Spanish team they have never beaten. United will need to react against Brighton on Sunday now. ★★★★

Christian Eriksen: United have benefited from Eriksen this season as he has largely been a great asset to the team and will be one of the signings of last summer, arriving to the Old Trafford club on a free. However, against Sevilla, the Danish international was unable to influence the match as he might have on a better night for the club. The entire team seemed to be devoid of confidence ahead of this match. Replaced by Anthony Elanga. ★★★★

Casemiro: The Brazilian did not have the influence in this match that was expected by many. The energy Sevilla brought to the match overwhelmed United to a point that they were largely ineffective. It just shows that when key players are missing, United are just not good enough. This is rare for Casemiro though in all fairness. Perhaps it was just a bad day at the office. We will see what Sunday brings. ★★★★

Marcel Sabitzer: The Austrian scored both goals for United at Old Trafford last week but he was ineffective in this match. As he was injured in the warmup against Forest in the Premier League, there is a big chance that he really was not ready for this match. United just did not get the chances they needed to get a steady hold into the match. It might be a benefit that United are now out of Europe for the season. Replaced by Fred. ★★★★

Antony: The Brazilian winger was perhaps United’s best player on the pitch against Sevilla. He tried and that cannot be said for the majority of the attacking lineup. He gets criticised for many of the chances that he takes because he misses but a missed chance is better than not having a chance at all. I feel some may be unfair on the Brazilian winger because his eight goals and one assist this season suggests that he got something. ★★★★★★

Anthony Martial: The Frenchman is close to being done at United. He did not fight for the club, his performance was questionable and he just does not look fit. Over the last few matches, he’s looked half better than he did tonight against a club he spent the second half of last season on loan with. United need to think of life after Martial and think about getting rid if these performances and injuries continue this season. Replaced by Weghorst. ★★★

Jadon Sancho: The English winger looks like another costly mistake for United. He has all the ingredients of a player that should thrive but at United we are still waiting to really see that form he had in Germany. He slowed United down against Sevilla and just did not get the involvement that he should have. He’s had the last few matches to start with Marcus Rashford being injured but now that he is back, a place on the bench seems likely. Replaced by Rashford. ★★

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford: Replaced Sancho 46′. Was largely better than Sancho but with all due respect, it was not that hard to beat. Good to see him back from injury at a time where United need all the players back that they can get. United had few attempts on goal and that will need to change from now on. ★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Replaced Wan-Bissaka 46′. Came back from injury from the bench, although one could suggest it may have been a little too soon seeing as he hurt himself late in the second half and could once again be a risk ahead of a match where United will have just one central defender in the squad due to injury and suspension. ★★★★★

Wout Weghorst: Replaced Martial 54′. Came on with United needing two goals to level the tie, which did not look like it was ever going to happen. I like his work rate but what he offers is little other than that. To have a striker that cannot score is problematic. I like the guy but in terms of providing, there is very little here. ★★★★

Fred: Replaced Sabitzer 68′. The Brazilian midfield had a cameo. I’m not sure it would have mattered much if his cameo was longer or shorter to be fair. He’s had a good season with six goals and five assists and maybe, just maybe it could have been different. United will still be busy for the remainder of the season, so he could play more. ★★★★

Anthony Elanga: Replaced Eriksen 86′. Despite the fact he’s not a player that is considered to be key to United’s progress this season, he has been given opportunities. He came on very late in the match and had a shot saved, which is more than some of his teammates managed. I still don’t see him becoming a first team player that United could rely on. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Youssef En-Nesyri 8’, 81’ Loic Bade 47’

Assists: Erik Lamela 8′, Ivan Rakitic 47’

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Shaw 46′), Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen (Elanga 86′); Antony, Sabitzer (Fred 68′), Sancho (Rashford 46′); Martial (Weghorst 54′)

Substitutes Not Used: Butland, Vitek; Malacia; Iqbal; Pellistri

Bookings: Yassine Bounou 73′; Casemiro 56′, Antony 59′, Luke Shaw 90+3′

Written by John Walker