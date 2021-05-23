Ratings: Elanga and Mata score to seal United victory over Wolves; Tuanzebe, Telles, Van de Beek and Elanga in running for MOTM

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Molineux on the final day of the Premier League season. Their second-placed finish was already guaranteed so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made ten changes to his team. Anthony Elanga scored his first senior goal in the 13th minute of the match, assisted by Daniel James. Wolves got one back six minutes before the break with Nélson Semedo, assisted by Fábio Silva. However, in added time at the end of the half, in added time, United won a penalty which was scored by Juan Mata. Hannibal Mejbri and Will Fish made their league debuts with Shola Shoretire also appearing.

United started well against Wolves but it was the home club who got the first chance in the match with Adama Traore having a shot on goal in the second minute, which was off target. Anthony Elanga had a few good chances in the early stages of the match but his luck was not there was he tried to score his first senior goal for the club. However, that came in the 13th minute of the match after Daniel James played the cross into the box and Elanga opened the scoring for his club with a superb finish. Thats what Solskjaer will be happy to see at this stage of the season, another youth player blooded into the squad and scoring his first goal.

In the 17th minute of the match Eric Bailly had a chance with a header in the box after the ball was played in by Alex Telles but the Ivorian missed the target with his header. Fabio Silva had a chance for Wolves minutes later after the ball was played in by Traore, however his effort was wide of the target too. Wolves then seemed to be getting comfortable attacking United, camping on the edge of the box and sending balls into the box to find an equaliser, but their final ball quality was lacking to do some real damage to United. Solskjaer’s side seemed comfortable defensively at this time, which was a good sign – but no need for complacency though.

Wolves were forced into a substitution in the 27th minute with Traore unable to continue after seemingly diving in the box and suffering from something as a result of that. Willian José was the player brought on to replace him, which took some attacking threat off the pitch at that time. It was a pretty even match from there with chances being crested by both teams, but neither finding a goalscoring opportunity. However, in the 39th minute of the match, Nelson Semedo found the equaliser after United’s defence was split with Dean Henderson being beaten from a slight deflection off Bailly. United would now need to dig deeper to get the win.

United had a good chance to take the lead again minutes after Wolves’ equaliser with Brandon Williams the player furthest forward and firing to the bottom right corner, which was saved by Rui Patricio. Telles then had a shot on goal after being played in by Elanga, but his effort was high and wide of the target. United then spend some time on the edge of the Wolves area, trying to force themselves into the box with the ball to find a second goal. In added time at the end of the first half, there was penalty shout for United after Donny van de Beek was fouled in the box. Mike Dean did not give it but VAR intervened. The penalty was given.

Juan Mata took the penalty, restoring United’s lead in the fourth minute of added time in the first half. There was not much left to play ahead of the break, which once against sees Wolves behind. The supporters in the stadium were not happy with the penalty decision, but they will have to live with that. United were back in front with 45 minute of the season left to play before United’s biggest match of the season – the UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdańsk. Solskjaer will have been happy that his gamble, resting the majority of his first-choice XI, has, at least so far, paid off with United 2-1 up at the break.

There were no changes for either side at the start of the second half of the match. There were chances for both teams in the opening stages of the second half with the best chance coming in the 58th minute after Amad Diallo played the ball into Daniel James, who tried to dink the goalkeeper from close range but ended up putting his shot off target, which could have seen United go 3-1 up inn the match. Before that chance, Dean Henderson was booked for time wasting, which is a warning sign for him and United. Wolves made their second substitution on the hour mark with Leander Dendoncker being replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White.

Solskjaer made double substitution in the 82nd minute of the match with Hannibal Mejbri replacing Mata, making his Premier League debut and Shola Shoretire replaced Amad Diallo. It was a good feeling for the two youth players, one of which (Shoretire) came through the academy with Hannibal signing for the club during the summer of 2019. He did say he wanted to play for the first team within two years and he seems to have achieved that. It will be a cameo for both players. Hannibal was perhaps the player that showed his gratitude for the appearance against Wolves, looking up for the challenge on his first team debut.

Five minutes were added on at the end of the second half with Wolves pushing for another equaliser but so far, Axel Tuanzebe doing everything he could to stop that from happening. He really is a player that should be afforded more time on the pitch for United. He has everything in his locker to achieve something at this club and could well be a player that offers more than Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in the future for United. Solskjaer made a final substitution in the fifth minute of added time with Will Fish replacing Daniel James. He did not have much time on the pitch but will be happy with his Premier League debut this season.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Conceded in the 39th minute with Semedo finding the equaliser. Made a few good saves to deny Wolves. Booked in the second half. He put the effort into his performance and is deserving of his place in this squad. He's the future, not matter what those who lack patience say. 1 2 3 4 5 33 Brandon Williams Having not player frequently this season, this was a good performance from the academy graduate. He's not first choice and should perhaps have a season out on loan. Did what he needed to do today and could have had a goal in the first half. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly Now the best central defender on this day. The Wolves goal had a slight deflection off him. Tuanzebe was the player that stood up and was counted in this match. United can do much better than Bailly but he is a handy squad player, if he stays at the club. 1 2 3 4 5 38 Axel Tuanzebe Was the better performer for me against Wolves. He seems to be aiming to prove himself for the Europa League final should Maguire not make it and deservedly so. United should offer Tuanzebe a new long-term contract and give hims a guarantee of minutes on the pitch as if they lose him, they will be losing a player who has the belief, talent and determination to succeed at the club. 1 2 3 4 5 27 Alex Telles Did what was expected from him, although Shaw is still ahead of him at this time. It was a positive performance for him. Will be looking forward to Wednesday now. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Played a solid game for United. Dependable, experienced and gave his all on the pitch. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek ad a largely positive performance at times. Won the penalty for United ahead of the break. 1 2 3 4 5 19 Amad Diallo Seemed to be getting up to speed in the Premier League. Played some good passes from the right-wing, including a good through-ball for James, who tried to chip the keeper which saw his effort going wide of the target. Came off in the 82nd minute with Shoretire replacing him. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Put United ahead before the break form the penalty spot. It could well be his last appearance for United and it was good that he could sign off with another goal. He's been a great player for United in his seven years at the club. Came off in the 82nd minute with Hannibal replacing him. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Got the assist for Elanga's goal, which was a good ball to play into the box for the academy graduate. Had the chance to put United further ahead but tried to chip the keeper, resulting in his shot way off target. His final ball needs to improve. Fish replaced him in the fifth minute of added time. 1 2 3 4 5 56 Anthony Elanga Scored his first senior goal in the 13th minute of the match, having two credible chances prior to that. It was a good strike from the academy graduate and was great to see. Played well for the remainder of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 46 Hannibal Mejbri Replaced Mata 82'. Looked up for the challenge and picked up the ball in some good positions. Great to see another youth player blooded into this team. 1 2 3 4 5 74 Shola Shoretire Replaced Amad 82'. Had some involvement against Wolves, which helped peg the home side back. Did what was expected of him. 1 2 3 4 5 48 Will Fish Replaced James 90+5'. Came on at the death. It was nothing more than a cameo but yet another player ingrained into the DNA of the club. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Nélson Semedo 39′; Anthony Elanga 13’, Juan Mata 45+4′ penalty

Assists: Fábio Silva 39′; Daniel James 13’

Manchester United: Henderson; Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek, Amad (Shoretire 82′), Mata (Hannibal 82′), James (Fish 90+5′); Elanga

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay; Rashford, Greenwood

Bookings: Rayan Ait-Nouri 41′, Leander Dendoncker 41′, Moron Gibbs-White 90+6′; Dean Henderson 57′

Written by John Walker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

