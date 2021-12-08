Ratings: Greenwood opened the scoring for United in Young Boys draw; Heaton, Mengi, Shoretire, Iqbal and Savage made Champions League debuts

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. Mason Greenwood, assisted by Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the ninth minute with Jesse Lingard messing up to stop United from scoring a second. In the 42nd minute of the match, Fabian Rieder equalised for Young Boys in their bid to continue in European competition this season. Rangnick used all five substitutes, giving Tom Heaton, Teden Mengi, Shola Shoretire, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage their debuts in the competition. It was good to see the youth trusted again.

This United side started the match in fine fettle, seeking to get the better of their Swiss opposition from the very start of the match. Rangnick made 11 changes for this match, choosing to rest the majority of his first team ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich City. United eventually took the lead in the ninth minute with Mason Greenwood finding the back of the net with Luke Shaw playing the assist to the forward. It was a great finish for the 20-year-old who had scored his fifth goal of the season with Shaw getting his third assist. United looked up for the challenge despite the number of players rested for this match.

United should have made it 2-0 in the first half but Jesse Lingard did not pay attention to the passing in the box, missing a chance to score for United and put them ahead comfortably. But many will say that Lingard is still a talent and will develop into a first team player at some point. The lad can’t seem to concentrate on the basics of football and when the pressure is on, he will chase nothing but shadows. He has proved that in this match. Still, he should be able to get back into the swing of things after playing in this match as he can do much better than this. United could regret not taking that chance.

In the 42nd minute of the match Young Boys equalised with a superb finish with Fabian Rieder beating Dean Henderson, which was a shame for United. It would give the Swiss side a chance to remain in European competition, provided they can win this match and the postponed match between Atalanta and Villarreal goes ahead with a favourable result for the Swiss side, or they will have played their last match in European competition this season. United seemed to respond well to conceding the goal but the first half ended with the two sides level and all still to play for, although it did not matter for United as they were already through.

There were no changes for either side at the start of the second half. United played some good football as they tried to get back into the lead again but the Swiss side did what they needed to stop any further goals being conceded. In the 61st minute of the match, Rangnick made his first substitution with Teden Mengi replacing Shaw, who was only going to be playing an hour this evening after his return from a head injury. United, despite being relatively inexperienced at this level, were still playing a good game and the Young Boys should really have capitalised, so perhaps it shows the level of the club and the players?

In the 68th minute of the match, Rangnick made a double substitution with Tom Heaton making his United and Champions League debut with Henderson coming off and Shola Shoretire, becoming the youngest United player to feature in a European competition, replacing Amad Diallo. There was a youthly look to this United side, with more youth players on the bench and two more substitutions remaining. United still held their own against their Swiss opposition with the crown in find fettle singing about the club to spur them on in their pursuit to win the match. Shoretire became the first player to be booked, picking up a yellow card in the 80th minute.

United kicked on and seemed happy with the draw, not that it matters as United had already won the group before this match. In the 89th minute, Rangnick made his final two substitutions with Zidane Iqbal replacing Lingard and Charlie Savage replacing Juan Mata. What a proud moment for all the players making their debuts in this match, even 35 year-old Heaton will be proud. United fought on into the five minutes of added time, even though that was in effect spoiled by three pitch invaders. The players on the pitch should be congratulated for their participation in this match, which allowed Rangnick to evaluate his players.

United will now await Monday’s round of 16 draw for the Champions League, which will see how they fair in the next stage of the competition. At least the club will not be participating in the UEFA Europa League next season, as that really would make the remainder of the season a little bit tougher. United will face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday evening, after three home matches in a row. United will be seeking another three points in the league against the team at the bottom of the table. Following that match, United travel to Brentford on Tuesday 14 December with fixtures hotting up through the Festive period.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Unable to keep a clean sheet on his second appearance for United this season. It was a tough ball to get a hold of though and a great finish for the Rieder. He was replaced by Heaton in the 68th minute of the match. It was a positive performance for him and Rangnick would have been impressed. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka This was not a great performance for the right-back, but he has been out for two matches. Perhaps it will get better. Seemed to have injured his hand again following a collision with an advertising hoarding. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly Seemed to be in good form in this match, not that it matters as one day he can be good, the next a liability. Put in some tackles and clearances and seemed committed to the cause. Should play more often and might this month. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Played as a centre-back in this match and seemed to be ahead of the game in the first half but tired in the second showing sloppier play. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Good to see him make his return from a head injury. Got stuck in and played the assist for Greenwood's opener in the ninth minute of the match. Showed glimpses of the form he can bring. Replaced by Mengi in the 61st minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Missed a great opportunity to see United 2-0 up in the first half. Seemed to struggle at times and was largely anonymous in the second half. His time at United should be over based on these performances. Replaced by Iqbal in the 89th minute. Should have been replaced much sooner. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Played a poor pass with resulted in Young Boys equaliser. Perhaps should not have played in the holding midfield position but it was a dead rubber match to try out new things and test players for other positions. Attacking roles seem better for the Dutchman. 1 2 3 4 5 16 Amad Diallo Seemed to be all over the pitch at times, making his first start for United this season. Had some involvement in good areas too, which was great to see. He was replaced by Shoretire in the 68th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Made his second appearance of the season. Showed good thinking at times but seemed to lack the pace of the game. Should have helped United go 2-0 up. Great player but his time seems to have passed. 1 2 3 4 5 36 Anthony Elanga Seemed to be out of the match in the first half but arrived in the second, playing a good pass to Greenwood, which did not result in another goal. Could have perhaps scored on a one-on-one but didn't. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Scored United's only goal of the game with a superb finish. Perhaps has his name in content to start against Norwich on Sunday. Should hold his head high. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 43 Teden Mengi Replaced Shaw 61'. Did well and recovered from a slip to block the ball. He is going to be a decent defender in time. 1 2 3 4 5 47 Shola Shoretire Replaced Amad 68'. Did not make an impact which was needed form him. Became the only player booked in the match. 1 2 3 4 5 22 Tom Heaton Replaced Henderson 68'. Made his United debut at 35 despite starting in the academy. Was not really tested. 1 2 3 4 5 72 Charlie Savage Replaced Mata 89'. Not enough time to make an impact, like Iqbal had just a minute plus added time. It was a good start for him. 1 2 3 4 5 73 Zidane Iqbal Replaced Lingard 89'. Came on late in the game with just a minute and added time to play. Did not embarrass himself. It will give him a taste of the first team. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Mason Greenwood 9′; Fabian Rieder 42′

Assists: Luke Shaw 9′

Manchester United: Henderson (Heaton 68′); Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Matic, Shaw (Mengi 61′); Lingard (Iqbal 89′), Van de Beek; Amad (Shoretire 68′), Mata (Savage 89′), Elanga; Greenwood

Substitutes Not Used: Kovar; Hardley

Bookings: Shola Shoretire 79′

Written by John Walker