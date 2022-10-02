Ratings: Malacia & Fernandes failed to shine; Antony & Martial clawed something back for United in City annihilation

Manchester United were beaten 6-3 by Manchester City at the Etihad. Both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored hat-tricks in the defeat. Antony scored a great consolation before Anthony Martial got his first goal in a year, then a penalty.

It was not a great start to the match for United. Diogo Dalot was booked in the second minute for a fouls on Jack Grealish. A minute later, City had three chances on goal with Erling Haaland missing the target, Kevin De Bruyne having a shot saved and Bernardo Silva seeing one blocked.

Five minutes later, after a lull in the match, City opened the scoring through Phil Foden, scoring his fourth goal of the season, his third in the Premier League, assisted by Bernardo Silva. It seemed to be that old problem rearing its head for United with David De Gea rooted to his spot.

Christian Eriksen saw an attempt on goal saved in the 15th minute of the match with United seeking to get an equaliser. However, City continued to control the match. Ilkay Gündogan hit the post in the 18th minute and Kevin De Bruyne was caught offside a minute later.

Foden missed the target in the 21st minute, seeking his second goal of this match and Tyrell Malacia was booked in the 23rd minute, putting both United fullbacks on yellows in the first half of the match. City then had a flurry of chances putting United in their place.

De Bruyne missed the target in the 29th minute, Foden, Grealish, Gündogan and Silva all saw shots blocked in the 31st minute and De Bruyne had a shot saved in the 32nd minute. This could be an annihilation for United at the Etihad once again.

Erling Haaland scored his 15th goal of the season in the 34th minute, assisted by De Bruyne. United could hardly get over that goal before the Norwegian scored again three minutes later, assisted by the Belgian again. United were 3-0 down and well out of this match.

Bruno Fernandes had a shot saved in the 39th minute of the match just before Victor Lindelof replaced Raphael Varane and Sergio Gómez replaced Kyle Walker, both because of injuries. Antony saw a shot blocked before Foden scored his second goal just before half time.

At the start of the second half Ten Hag made his second substitution with Luke Shaw replacing Malacia. This is where United needed to make a comeback in this match, just to show that there is work in progress. That came as Antony scored a banger in the 56th minute, assisted by Eriksen.

Three minutes later, Ten Hag made a double substitution with Anthony Martial and Casemiro replacing Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay. City had scored again in the 64th minute with Haaland completing his hat-trick, assisted by Sergio Gomez.

Fred replaced Jadon Sancho in the 70th minute of the match – the fifth and final substitute for United, which meant that Cristiano Ronaldo would remain fresh for Thursday’s trip to Cyprus in the UEFA Europa League. Foden completed his hat-trick three minutes later.

In the 75th minute, Riyad Mahrez, Julián Álvarez, Cole Palmer and Aymeric Laporte replaced Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish and Gündogan. Bruno Fernandes was then booked in the 80th minute of the match. United needed to find a way to raise their spirits at 6-1 down.

Anthony Martial scored a consolation to take the match to 6-2 in the 84th minute of the match, which would help to rebuild confidence after this thrashing. I don’t mind United losing as it is part and parcel in football but I want to see some fight in that defeat.

Laporte had a chance for City, missing the target in the 85th minute before Antony saw attempts saved and blocked in the last few minutes with Casemiro also having an effort saved. João Cancelo conceded a penalty in the 90th minute.

Martial stood up to take the penalty, scoring it in the top right corner to take the scoreline to 6-3, which was still a defeat, as that was unlikely to have changed after the first half, but showed that United have something and City do have a weakness.

United sit sixth in the Premier League after this defeat with 12 points, still two clear of Liverpool, whose supporters suggest they are the best team in the league this season. Ten Hag’s side will be back in Europa League action on Thursday against Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: This was a terrible match for De Gea. There was little organisation in the defence , which let him down again. Also, he had little chance to save any of the goals that he faced. United need to find a way to create a solid defence and the players should learn from this. ★★★

Diogo Dalot: Booked in the second minute of the match and unable to provide much against this City side, who are the best team in the Premier League at this time. The void between United and City has never been bigger than this, at least in City’s favour. ★★

Raphael Varane: Something was not right with the Frenchman in this match. United had conceded three goals with him on the pitch and it seemed that he was struggling. He was replaced by Lindelof in the 40th minute of the match, just before Foden scored again. ★★★

Lisandro Martinez: This seemed to be a naive approach, at least defensively against City. United were punished almost from every attack. Martinez was not a fault in the system in his first derby but this is a team game. United should have been better prepared for this match. ★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: Booked in the first half. It was not a great performance from the Dutchman. His first derby and first real problems faced in the Premier League. He has to be better prepared in the next match against City. Replaced by Shaw in the second half. ★★

Scott McTominay: He did make a good block with the score at 0-0 but that was short-lived. I don’t rate his performance today. I would have preferred to see Casemiro start. McTominay has his uses but he was not all that useful in this match. ★★★

Christian Eriksen: Saw Foden get past him for the opening goal of the match. Seemed to be the one trying to stop or slow down Haaland, which did not work considering his hat-trick and two assists. It was his poorest performance since the Brentford annihilation. Got an assist though. ★★★

Antony: Scored a brilliant goal to bring the score to 4-1, a superb finish to beat Ederson. He seemed to be more of a luxury player in the first half but got his second goal of his United career in only his second Premier League appearance. ★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: I found the Portuguese midfielder to be ineffective with and without the ball throughout the match. United pressing did not even get City startled and regressed in the match and saw a third yellow card this season, which was frustrating because of petulance. ★★

Jadon Sancho: If this game came before he was not selected by England, you could understand why. Careless with the ball and did not offer much protection for Malacia. He also failed to test both Walker, before he came off and Cancelo. ★★

Marcus Rashford: Back from injury but did little against City. There was no presence through the middle nor did he threaten in other areas. He clearly was not fully fit, although he passed a late fitness test. He needs to get back into form to stay in this team. ★★

Substitutes

Victor Lindelof: Replaced Varane 40′. United conceded a fourth goal almost as soon as he came on the pitch. It seemed to be one of those performances for him. There was no chance that he would have stopped Haaland from scoring goals today. ★★

Luke Shaw: Replaced Malacia 45′. Came on to add something at left-back but seemed to play Foden onside for his third goal of the match. This one match showed the void between United and City this season and work still needs to be done to get United back to where they were. ★★

Anthony Martial: Replaced Rashford 59′. Probably the best player on the pitch for United and one of a few who can hold their heads high. Scored his first United goal in a year before scoring the late penalty. He has two goals and an assist in about 75 minutes of play this season. ★★★★★★★

Casemiro: Replaced McTominay 59′. The Brazilian had little impact in the match. He needs to start more often so he can find his feet in this team. That may take some time with him learning a new system since signing from Real Madrid in the summer. ★★★

Fred: Replaced Sancho 70′. He did have a shot on goal, which was parried away by Ederson in the run up to the penalty, which was then converted by Martial. His impact has some moments with his shots on goal but there needs to be more output from him. ★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Phil Foden 8′, 44′, 72′, Erling Haaland 34′, 37′, 64′; Antony 56′, Anthony Martial 84′ 90+1′ penalty

Assists: Bernardo Silva 8′, Kevin De Bruyne 34′, 37′, Erling Haaland 44′, 72′, Sergio Gomez 64′; Christian Eriksen 56′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane (Lindelof 40′), Martinez, Malacia (Shaw 46′); McTominay (Casemiro 59′), Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 70′); Rashford (Martial 59′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Pellistri; Ronaldo, Elanga

Bookings: Diogo Dalot 2′, Tyrell Malacia 23′, Bruno Fernandes 80′

Written by John Walker