Red Pulse: Three wins for United this weekend; one defeat! Transfer Window coming to a close

It was a busy and largely positive weekend across Manchester United’s teams as attention also turns to the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The first team bounced back from their opening-day defeat with an emphatic 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. After falling behind to Leif Davis’s opener, United produced a dominant response led by captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored a superb hat-trick. An own goal from Jacob Greaves and a late strike from Bryan Mbeumo completed the scoring as Michael Carrick’s side earned their first league win of the season.

At Under-21 level, Adam Lawrence’s youngsters continued their excellent start to the Premier League 2 campaign with a 4-1 win over Leicester City. Shea Lacey starred with two goals, while Amir Ibragimov and highly rated substitute JJ Gabriel also found the net in another impressive attacking display.

The Under-18s secured their first league victory of the season, defeating Everton 3-0 away from home. Goals from Jariyah Shah, Jay McEvoy, and Louie Bradbury ensured Darren Fletcher’s side claimed all three points after a disciplined performance at Finch Farm.

There was disappointment for Manchester United Women, who concluded pre-season with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City Women in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Khadija Shaw and Iman Beney scored for City, although United showed encouraging signs in spells during the second half ahead of the Women’s Super League campaign.

Overall, it was a weekend that showcased the strength of United’s academy, with the Under-21s and Under-18s both winning convincingly and several of the club’s brightest prospects making headlines. Combined with the first team’s much-needed response against Ipswich, there is a positive atmosphere around the football side of the club as the summer transfer window enters its final days.

[First Team] Manchester United 5-2 Ipswich Town – Premier League

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win of the season with an entertaining 5-2 comeback victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. After an opening-day defeat to Hull City, Michael Carrick’s side responded in style, inspired by a hat-trick from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Ipswich made the brighter start and took the lead after 29 minutes when Leif Davis finished from Abdul Fatawu’s cross. United had already been tested defensively and briefly looked vulnerable, but they found a way back into the contest before half-time. A quick counter-attack saw Matheus Cunha play Fernandes through, and the Portuguese midfielder fired home to level the scores at 1-1.

United took control after the break. A controversial second goal arrived when Harry Maguire’s shot, following an accidental handball in the build-up, was diverted into the net by Jacob Greaves for an own goal after a VAR review. Fernandes then converted a penalty to make it 3-1 before completing his hat-trick with a composed finish from close range.

The hosts continued to push forward and added a fifth goal through Bryan Mbeumo, who curled home after being set up by Fernandes. Ipswich grabbed a late consolation when Chuba Akpom finished from Julio Enciso’s pass in stoppage time, but it did little to dampen a dominant second-half display from United.

Goals

Bruno Fernandes 40′, 61′ pen, 68′

Jacob Greaves OG 56′

Bryan Mbeumo 82′

The match belonged to Fernandes, whose hat-trick turned a potentially difficult afternoon into a convincing victory and helped United recover from an early setback.

[U18] Everton 0-3 Manchester United – U18 Premier League

Manchester United U18s recorded their first league win of the 2026/27 U18 Premier League North season with a convincing 3-0 victory away to Everton on Saturday.

United started brightly and thought they had taken an early lead through Jay McEvoy, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. The breakthrough eventually arrived midway through the first half when Edson De Jonge-Seiros beat his man and delivered a dangerous cross. Everton goalkeeper Teddy Wilcox could only parry the ball into the path of Jariyah Shah, who finished first time to put Darren Fletcher’s side ahead.

Everton threatened an equaliser before the break, but goalkeeper Charlie Hardy produced important saves, including an excellent stop from Rodney Aduda’s header, to preserve United’s advantage.

The young Reds continued to create chances after half-time and doubled their lead just before the hour mark. McEvoy got the goal his performance deserved, rising to head home from Jacob Watson’s delivery.

Everton searched for a route back into the game, but United defended strongly and remained in control. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Louie Bradbury sealed the win, racing through and finishing confidently to complete a deserved 3-0 scoreline.

Goals:

Jariyah Shah 22′

Jay McEvoy 58′

Louie Bradbury 90+2′

The result gives United their first league victory of the campaign after opening with a narrow defeat to Manchester City.

[U21] Manchester United 4-1 Leicester City – Premier League 2

Manchester United U21s continued their strong start to the Premier League 2 season with an impressive 4-1 victory over Leicester City at Leigh Sports Village.

The young Reds took control early through Shea Lacey, who opened the scoring after 14 minutes. Leicester responded when Bobby Amartey equalised midway through the first half, but United quickly regained the initiative. Lacey struck again just three minutes later to restore the lead and underline his influence on the contest.

United finished the first half strongly and extended their advantage in stoppage time when Amir Ibragimov found the net, giving Adam Lawrence’s side a commanding 3-1 lead at the break.

Leicester struggled to mount a comeback after the interval as United controlled proceedings. The hosts then put the result beyond doubt late on when highly-rated substitute JJ Gabriel added a fourth goal in the 86th minute.

Goals

Shea Lacey 14′, 30′

Amir Ibragimov 45+3′

JJ Gabriel 86′

The 4-1 win made it back-to-back victories for United’s U21s, showcasing the attacking talent within the academy as Lacey starred with a first-half brace and Ibragimov and Gabriel also got on the scoresheet.

[Women] Manchester City 2-0 Manchester United – Pre-Season

Manchester United Women ended pre-season with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City Women in a behind-closed-doors derby at the Joie Stadium. Despite creating several good opportunities, United were unable to find a way past City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

City were the stronger side in the opening stages, with Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw causing problems throughout the first half. After a spell of pressure that included efforts from Shaw and Mary Fowler, the breakthrough arrived when Shaw closed down United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and forced the ball home to give the hosts the lead.

United improved after the break and enjoyed some of their best moments of the match. Elisabeth Terland came closest to equalising, while Tullis-Joyce redeemed herself with a fine save to push Lauren Hemp’s effort onto the post. However, City struck again late on when Beth Mead teed up Iman Beney, whose left-footed effort from outside the area doubled the advantage.

The defeat brought Eva Olid’s first pre-season campaign as United head coach to a close, with the performance showing encouraging attacking moments but also highlighting a lack of clinical finishing ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

Transfer Window: Carlos Baleba unveiled at Old Trafford

Manchester United gave supporters their first look at Carlos Baleba on Sunday when the club unveiled the new signing at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League match against Ipswich Town. The Cameroonian midfielder walked out before kick-off and was introduced to the home crowd, receiving a warm welcome at United’s first home game of the season.

Baleba joined United from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £70 million, signing a five-year contract with the option of an additional year. The midfielder has been recruited as a key part of United’s summer midfield rebuild alongside Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Although he was present at Old Trafford, Baleba was unable to feature against Ipswich because of an ankle injury sustained before completing the move. Head coach Michael Carrick has indicated that the 22-year-old could be out for another couple of weeks while he completes his recovery.

The unveiling was one of the major talking points of the afternoon, adding to a positive atmosphere that was later boosted by United’s 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick to secure the club’s first league win of the season.

Editor’s Closing Note

Despite a productive summer and the arrival of players such as Carlos Baleba, Manchester United’s rebuild remains far from complete. The club has strengthened key areas, but with the transfer window entering its final phase there is still a clear need for further additions, particularly at left-back and in the forward line. Baleba’s arrival represents an investment in the future of the midfield, yet the squad still lacks depth and quality in several positions.

The opening weeks of the season have highlighted both promise and lingering weaknesses. United showed their attacking potential in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, but periods of defensive vulnerability and an overreliance on key figures such as Bruno Fernandes underline the work that remains.

While recruitment this summer has moved the squad in the right direction, the broader objective is not simply to add bodies but to rejuvenate an ageing and inconsistent group. Several positions still require greater competition, athleticism and long-term planning if United are to build a team capable of challenging consistently at the highest level.

In summary, United have made progress in the market, but the overhaul is only partially complete. A new left-back and another attacking option would help address immediate needs, yet the bigger picture remains a long-term squad rebuild that is likely to extend beyond this transfer window.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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