Seven more players could leave Manchester United this summer – which would be ideal for the club

United need to streamline the squad with many players surplus to requirement

Seven Manchester United players could leave the Old Trafford club before the closure of the summer transfer window at 23:00 BST on Friday 30 August 2024. United manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping to offload more players linked with departures this summer.

United have already sold Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Alvaro Fernandez and Donny van de Beek, also seeing Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, Omari Forson and Brandon Williams leave the Old Trafford club as free agents this summer.

The plan was for United to offload a number of players, putting more funds into the transfer kitty for new additions this summer, which is required for the club to commence the new era under a new footballing structure to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal again.

So far this summer, United have signed Joshua Zirkzee, who scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday evening, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer with the hope of more signings before the closure of the window on deadline day.

United could bring in considerably more money to spend in the transfer market by selling up to seven more players this summer with Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Casemiro all likely names to depart this summer.

It would seem that Pellistri will definitely be leaving the club this summer for Greek side Panathinaikos in a €6 million deal, which would see United get 40-45% of a future transfer fee, which will increase the potential return for the young Uruguayan in a year or more.

McTominay has been linked to Fulham this summer but Napoli seem to be showing interest in the player, but a deal looks unlikely at this stage of the summer. Fiorentina have shown interest in Lindelof, who has been at United since 2016 and is no longer a player who will start in the defence.

Sancho is another who the club would like to see moved on to pastures new but Paris Saint-Germain have seemingly walked away from the player this summer, although Chelsea are thought to be interested in the winger, collecting players rather than Panini stickers this summer!

It is thought that these three players could bring in a considerable sum for United, especially with them on high wages. Eriksen could command a fee of £5 million with his £150,000 per week wages something the club would like to remove this summer. He was linked to Ajax a year ago.

Casemiro earns around £350,000 per week, which is a wage that United would also like to offload this summer. The Brazilian was linked to Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer, but that went cold. United would be happy to do a deal if the interest came back before the closure of the window.

Hannibal is another player that is surplus to requirements this summer and despite being on loan last season, that could be the option again. Burnley are said to be interested in signing the player, on an initial loan spell, but with an option to buy him. He was linked to Rangers too earlier this summer.

It could be a busy end to the summer transfer window for United, if they hope to get rid of some of the players mooted here. Of course, that would be ideal for the club but the real world does not work in the same way. Obviously it would streamline the club and save millions in wages.

