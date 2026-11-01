1 November 2026

Related Stories

Chelsea A PL

Confirmed XI: Baleba, Amad, Cunha & Mbeumo start against Chelsea; Mainoo on the bench!

editor 31 October 2026
Chelsea A PL

Looking Back: United vs Chelsea’s Premier League Classics; Ferguson, Mourinho and Title Races

editor 30 October 2026
Nani

United Idols: Nani – The Flair, The Fireworks and The Glory

editor 30 October 2026

You may have missed

Dean Henderson - Man Utd

Where Are They Now? Dean Henderson’s Journey from Academy Prospect to Premier League No.1

editor 1 November 2026
Chelsea A PL

Confirmed XI: Baleba, Amad, Cunha & Mbeumo start against Chelsea; Mainoo on the bench!

editor 31 October 2026
Chelsea A PL

Looking Back: United vs Chelsea’s Premier League Classics; Ferguson, Mourinho and Title Races

editor 30 October 2026
Nani

United Idols: Nani – The Flair, The Fireworks and The Glory

editor 30 October 2026

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading