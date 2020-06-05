Bruno Fernandes broke down in tears after Manchester United transfer; passion at its finest

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke down in tears after making a move to the Old Trafford club during the January transfer window. He stated that he had fought his whole life for the club. The Portuguese midfielder started strongly at United, playing nine times before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football.

Fernandes, 25, has scored three times for United, assisting four times, which is something that many supporters of the club have longed for during the suspension of football and with United playing in a fortnight’s time, hoping that the midfielder will continue his early form for the club, possibly playing alongside Paul Pogba, who has recovered from injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch from Sporting Clube de Portugal during the summer of 2003, something that Fernandes remembers and the player had a great time at the club, winning three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy and a FIFA Club World Cup, playing 292 times for United, scoring 118 goals and 69 assists.

Fernandes recently had an Instagram Live interview with Mario Djurovski where he spoke about signing for United around four months ago. It seems a long time with everything that has happened in the world, not to mention that by the time United kick a ball competitively, it will have been three months since they last did so. Fernandes said:

“You know, I will say the truth that I was scared. It was a dream [come true] but it was a big dream. “For me, playing in England and for Manchester [United] was the highest part of my career. To play in the Premier League, for one of the best teams in the world. “When I received the call saying, ‘Bruno, you have the chance of moving to Manchester’ I called my wife, my brother, my sister, my mother and just started crying. “But I was crying through happiness. I fought all my life for this, for this top club. The chance was here and I needed to take it with both hands, to follow my dream. “My family knew since the beginning that I wanted to be a footballer, they knew my big dream was to be in the Premier League and to play for Manchester.”

This shows what type of player United have signed. A player that wants to play for the club, a player that has always wanted to play for the club and a played that is absolutely buzzing to be at the club. For a long time, United have been signing players that have no desire to pull on the famous Manchester United shirt, just a desire for money.

Fernandes also confirmed that he had spoken to Ronaldo about United, which helped to carve the dream into reality. Fernandes became the third Portuguese player to sign for United from Sporting, the fourth player to arrive from the club with Ronaldo and Nani the other Portuguese players and Marcos Rojo the other player. Fernandes said:

“I talked about Manchester United with Cristiano. He just said good things about United. “He said he started living his dream here and he started being a really good player here. “I think he is happy with my transfer and I also talked with Ole and he said he asked Cristiano about me and he said good things about me which is good. “Cristiano plays with me in the national team and he knows me, and for me he’s a good person. I want to follow his steps.”

Fernandes has the ability to become a star at the club. His presence in the team right now has been good, helping drive United forward. He is a player that has a thirst for glory and wants what is best for the club, which is a win/win scenario for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club. In a fortnight’s time, hopefully he can be the difference against Tottenham Hotspur with United needing a big three points.

Like this: Like Loading...