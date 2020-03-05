Confirmed Starting XI: Ighalo leads the line against Derby; Fernandes, Mata, Dalot and Bailly all start; Tuanzebe on the bench

Manchester United will be back in Emirates FA Cup action this evening as they travel to face Derby County at Pride Park. Phillip Cocu’s side will be seeking to do what they did under Frank Lampard – beat United and earn a quarter-final place in the tournament this season. However, at Pride Park, United have a good record, winning in their last two visits, losing in the one before which was about a decade ago.

Solskjaer will be hoping that United do better than they did against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, coming away with a point after a 1-1 draw, which could have easily been a defeat for United with VAR cancelling out a late winner for the home aide. VAR will not be involved at Pride Park on Thursday though. United need to ensure their eight match unbeaten run continues ahead of Sunday’s test.

United will be back in Premier League action this weekend with Manchester City travelling to the Theatre of Dreams for the second Manchester derby (in the league) this season, effectively the fourth derby of the season with the Carabao Cup matches included. A win against Derby will keep the belief high and despite winning at the Etihad twice this season, doing it at home will be more important.

Manchester United:

Romero;

Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw;

Fred, McTominay;

Mata, Fernandes, Lingard;

Ighalo

Substitutes:

De Gea; Tuanzebe, Williams; Pereira, Matic; Martial, Greenwood

Derby County:

Roos;

Bogle, Evans, Forsyth, Lowe;

Sibley, Bird;

Knight, Rooney, Lawrence;

Waghorn

Substitutes:

Hamer, Shinnie, Marriott, Clarke, Martin, Davies, Whittaker

United and Derby have played a total of 107 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 46 times, drawn 29 times and lost 32 times. United and Derby last met in the Carabao Cup back in September 2018, a 2-2 draw, 8-7 penalty loss in a match which saw Sergio Romero sent off and Lee Grant coming off the bench to make his first appearance for the club.

In the previous four matches, three of them in the Emirates FA Cup, another in the League Cup, United have won them all, scoring 13 goals, conceding four and keeping one clean sheet. The last time United were defeated at Pride Park was in January 2009, a 1-0 defeat in the League Cup with Kris Commons scoring the only goal of the game. United have been to Pride Park twice since (2009 and 2016) winning both matches.

