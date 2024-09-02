Academy Round Up: Gabriele Biancheri stars for both U18s and U21s with Tyler Fletcher, Ethan Ennis and Sam Mather also doing well

Manchester United U18 and U21 teams had a good weekend with both teams winning in the U18 Premier League and the Premier League 2 respectively. Adam Lawrence’s U18 side beat Liverpool 2-0 in their first home match of the season on Saturday, which sees United starting well this season.

Travis Binnion’s U21 side beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park on Friday evening, which gives United two wins and one defeat in their opening three Premier League 2 matches this season as the club looks to do so much better at U21 level this season, which is what is needed.

Gabriele Biancheri, 17, has starred for United this weekend coming on for the last eight minutes for the U21s against Blackburn Rovers, and scoring a minute later to make it 3-1 for United after Ethan Ennis opened the scoring and Sam Mather restored the lead for United.

Biancheri is destined for success at United and already has three competitive goals for United this season, playing at U21 and U18 level, seemingly doing better at U18 level but his rise into the U21s shows just how good he is at this time, which will bode well for United should he keep developing.

Biancheri started against Liverpool at U18 level on Saturday, playing 75 minutes in the 2-0 victory, scoring the opening goal in the 44th minute of the match. Tyler Fletcher scored United’s second goal in the 64th minute of the match to keep United in charge against Liverpool at U18 level.

Fletcher, 17, is also a top prospect at United this season and has played twice at U18 level, scoring a goal and getting an assist in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City on the 24th August. It seems that this could be a positive season for United’s youth teams, with many stars coming through.

Ennis, 19, has four appearances for United at U21 level this season, scoring three goals in those appearances. His latest was against former side Liverpool but he has also scored against Arsenal in the Premier League 2 and Barnsley in the 3-2 victory in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Sam Mather, 19, is another star of the weekend for United, scoring the goal to restore United’s lead at Blackburn, which is his second goal of the season. Malachi Sharpe and Jack Fletcher also did well with the assists against Blackburn with Fletcher getting two in the 3-1 victory.

Written by Paul

