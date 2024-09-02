Wheatley, Collyer, Gore & Amass included in 29-man Manchester United squad

United may need to utilise more youth in the squad this season

2 September 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Wheatley, Collyer, Gore & Amass included in 29-man Manchester United squad

Manchester United seem to have included Harry Amass, Toby Collyer, Dan Gore and Ethan Wheatley into their 29-man squad for the 2024/25 season. The official Manchester United website includes the four players on the squad list, which still needs to be updated.

Jadon Sancho is also included in the squad, but he was loaned to Chelsea, with an obligation to purchase the winger should a requirement be achieved for that to happen. United signed Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Erik ten Hag has seemingly added the youngsters to his squad after a number of players left the Old Trafford club this summer, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Martial – which has been needed.

United also sold some academy players such as Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala, and Will Fish with Hannibal Mejbri also being sold. United effectively made their money back on Hannibal and made some pure profit with the sales of Greenwood, Kambwala and Fish.

United will need to start finding their way this season after beating Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford and falling to back to back defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion (2-1) and Liverpool (3-0). It is not the way for United, which puts Erik ten Hag under more pressure, at least with the media.

It will be 11 more days before United are back in action again, when they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton in the Premier League in the first kick off after the international break – which will allow some players not selected for their countries to regain some form ahead of the restart.

Who is in the Manchester United senior squad?

Goalkeepers: André Onana, Altay Bayındır, Tom Heaton;

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelöf, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Amass;

Midfielders: Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Toby Collyer, Mason Mount, Dan Gore;

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Rasmus Højlund, Antony, Ethan Wheatley;

Written by Paul

