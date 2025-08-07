Benjamin Šeško will become a Manchester United player which has been confirmed by Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano this afternoon. United have beaten Newcastle United for the Slovenian striker who will spearhead United’s attack from the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Romano has stated the three important words on his X (formerly Twitter) account ‘here we go‘, confirming that United will pay €76.5 million plus €8.5 million in add-ons to RB Leipzig after total agreement was reached for the 22-year-old this summer.

It was reported on Wednesday that United had total agreement with Šeško on personal terms, which was the start of the transfer being completed. The agreed terms will see Šeško sign a contract at the Old Trafford club until the end of June 2030.

The player will now travel to Manchester where he will go through the medical process before signing his contract with the club expected to then make an announcement of the signing. Šeško could even be present at Old Trafford on Saturday, in the stands or on the pitch as a player.

United have been interested in signing Šeško for a number of years now and it would seen that the Old Trafford club has not got their man and soon he will be gracing the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams. United will now be able to move on to other positions that they need to strengthen.

Whilst playing for Salzburg, Šeško made 79 appearances, scoring 29 goals and 11 assists. He was loaned to FC Liefering during his time in Austria, making 44 appearances, scoring 22 goals and six assists. At Leipzig, Šeško has made 87 appearances, scoring 39 goals and eight assists.

United have so far signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and now Šeško from RB Leipzig. There are a number of reports linking the Old Trafford club to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, which could be a shock this summer.

United have also been linked to a new goalkeeper after Andre Onana has not risen in stature at the Old Trafford club with Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams. If this happens, United will have had a goos summer transfer window.

