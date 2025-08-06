The Benjamin Šeško transfer saga has been a relatively quick one this summer, especially compared to others. The Slovenian striker has chosen Manchester United according to the reports by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer guru has confirmed all he knows so far.

It was widely reported that Newcastle United placed an offer for the Slovenian striker and desperately wanted the 22-year-old to spearhead their attack for the 2025/26 Premier League season. However, when United get involved, some things never end up going to plan.

Romano has confirmed that Šeško has a ‘total agreement‘ with United regarding personal terms and that a contract has been agreed until June 2030. This is great news for United. The news of the Šeško decision has been coming for the last few days and excitement was very high.

United will now need to agree a fee with RB Leipzig to secure the transfer. United submitted a £74 million bid on Tuesday, which is under consideration by the Bundesliga side. It is hoped that this transfer does not get dragged on further with the Premier League start just over a week away.

United have been interested in signing Šeško many times before with the Slovenian striker playing for RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig before seeking a much bigger move to play in arguable the most competitive league in World Football – which should see him continue his massive achievements.

Whilst playing for Salzburg, Šeško made 79 appearances, scoring 29 goals and 11 assists. He was loaned to FC Liefering during his time in Austria, making 44 appearances, scoring 22 goals and six assists. At Leipzig, Šeško has made 87 appearances, scoring 39 goals and eight assists.

United needed to sign a top striker this summer after Rasmus Hojlund’s two years at the club did not produce a striker capable of leading the attack for this United team, which is a shame as there is a player in there struggling to find his feet and take the Premier League by storm.

Šeško will become another decent signing this summer after United signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford – with both linked to Newcastle, whether paper talk or actual links. It has been a great summer so far for United.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.