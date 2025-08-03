Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League Summer Series at the Marcedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia this evening. United have beaten West Ham United 2-1 and Bournemouth 4-1 in the opening two matches of the series and will be seeking a win here.

Ruben Amorim will want a good record in pre-season this summer as he seeks to assemble a team that will be ready to take on the might of the Premier League and better their 15th place finish last season. There is a lot for United to get done this summer and it needs to be done right.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Heaton, Mee, Dorgu, Fredricson, Heaven, Leon, Maguire, Casemiro, Collyer, Kone, Mount, Mantato, Williams, Hojlund, Obi

Everton

Pickford;

O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko;

Gueye, Iroegbunam;

Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Garner;

Beto

Substitutes

Travers, Tyrer, Thomas, Aznou, Armstrong, Onyango, McNeil, Chermiti, Barry, Heath

New summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will be relishing their chances in pre-season to push themselves into the starting XI at the start of the season, which should be easy for them. Mbeumo has not yet made his United debut and Cunha missed the Bournemouth match.

Amorim will be happy with what he has seen so far as it seems that the problems in the squad were left in Manchester with one of the players departing, albeit on loan to Barcelona. There are some considerable sales for United to make this summer, which will be a positive for the club.

Written by Paul

