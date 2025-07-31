Confirmed XI: Amorim names XI against Bournemouth at Soldier Field – No Cunha or Mbeumo

Manchester United face Bournemouth at Soldier Field in Chicago, the second of three Premier League Summer Series fixtures in the United States of America. On Saturday evening in New Jersey, United beat West Ham United 2-1 at the MetLife Stadium.

Prior to that, it was a 0-0 draw against Leeds United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden which kickstarted United’s pre-season this summer. Two signings have been made this summer in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, plus January signing Diego Leon.

Manchester United

Heaton;

Yoro, Maguire, Shaw;

Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Amad, Mount;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Mee, De Ligt, Fredricson, Heaven, Leon, Maguire, Munro, Collyer, J. Fletcher, Kone, Mainoo, Ugarte, Mantato, Obi, Williams

Bournemouth

Petrovic;

Araujo, Senesi, Soler, Hill;

Tavernier, Semenyo, Billing, Zabarnyi;

Evanilson, Ouattara

Substitutes

Neto, Paulsen, Dennis, Truffert, Mepham, Brooks, Adams, Smith, Faivre, Traore, Adu-Adjei, Winterburn, Rees-Dottin, William

United have failed to beat Bournemouth in the last four meetings, so for Ruben Amorim, despite this being a pre-season encounter, will be seeking a victory to give United two wins out of two with the final clash of this series against Everton on Sunday before flying back to Manchester.

United will need to get their preparations right for the 2025/26 season, which is the most important season as the club will need to find its form again and get back into European contention. On the pitch, problems need to be solved – a new striker must be found.

Written by Paul

