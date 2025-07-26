Confirmed XI: Amorim names side to take on West Ham at the MetLife Stadium – No Mbeumo!

Manchester United commence their USA leg of the pre-season tour as then face West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is the second match for United this summer after drawing 0-0 with Leeds United last weekend in Sweden.

Ruben Amorim has two summer signings to implement in to his squad with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo who have arrived so far. United supporters will be hoping that a few more players are brought into the squad, especially after the loan departure of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Heaven;

Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Cunha;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Heaton, Dalot, Fredricson, Leon, Maguire, Munro, Shaw, Casemiro, Collyer, J. Fletcher, Kone, Mount, Mantato, Obi, Williams

West Ham United

Areola;

Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd;

Diouf, Rodriguez;

Ward-Prowse, Souček, Bowen;

Füllkrug

Substitutes

Foderingham, Walker-Peters, Paqueta, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Cornet, Scarles, Potts, Irving, Casey, Marshall, Kante, Golambekis, Orford, Fearon

United will be seeking to gain match fitness during the pre-season tour of the USA with a final pre-season match, this time at Old Trafford where they will face Italian side Fiorentina, returning David De Gea to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since his departure from the club.

United will need to be ready for the threat of Arsenal as the opener for the Premier League season with United needing to get the better of the North London side that cannot seem to win a trophy but claim Mikel Arteta is doing such a great job spending £700 million plus.

Written by Paul

