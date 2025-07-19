Confirmed XI: Cunha & Leon make United debuts against Leeds at Strawberry Arena, Stockholm

Manchester United take on Leeds United in the first pre-season match of the summer ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season, which will see Leeds return to the English Top Flight, before their ultimate relegation at the end of the season. Everyone despises Leeds.

Ruben Amorim has made one summer signing so far this summer with Matheus Cunha signing for the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diego Leon has also returned from loan following his signing during the January transfer window. United need more reinforcement this summer.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Collyer, Leon;

Fernandes, Cunha;

Obi

Substitutes

Heaton, Mee, Dalot, Dorgu, Fredricson, Heaven, Kukonki, Maguire, Munro, Yoro, J. Fletcher, Kone, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Hojlund, Mantato, Williams

Leeds United

Darlow;

Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Byram;

Ampadu, Gruev;

Gnonto, Harrison, Tanaka;

Nmecha

Substitutes

Meslier, Cairns, Mahady, Gudmundsson, Struijk, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Ramazani, Bornauw, Chambers, Gray, Chadwick, Crew

United have a great record against Leeds, winning 50, drawing 37 and losing 26 of the 113 matches they have played competitively. This is not the first time that United have faced Leeds in pre-season – United beat Leeds 2-0 at the Ullevaal Stadium in Norway two years ago.

Six years ago United beat Leeds 4-0 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, which would have been hard to swallow for Leeds. United are undefeated in seven matches against Leeds in competitive matches going back to the 1-0 FA Cup defeat back in 2010.

Written by Paul

