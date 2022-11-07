Cody Gakpo has a lot of interest in him but Manchester United should head that queue for his services

PSV Eindhoven has revealed that a number of clubs hold interest in their in-form forward Cody Gakpo. Manchester United were hotly linked to the player in the summer, but it seemed that he was a backup in case the Old Trafford club did not end up signing Antony from Ajax, which was eventually completed at the end of the summer transfer window.

Gakpo, 23, has been linked to a multitude of clubs already with United, Leeds United, Southampton, West Ham United, Everton and Real Madrid. United’s interest in the Netherlands international waned when the £85.5 million deal for Antony to leave Ajax was completed, although some journalists suggested that United were interested in both players at the time.

It is suggested that United manager Erik ten Hag is still interested in his compatriot ahead of the January transfer window with United needing reinforcement in attack. United have struggled for goals this season, scoring just 18 goals in the Premier League so far this season, incidentally the same number of goals that Erling Haaland has already scored for Manchester City in the league.

The one thing that stands in the way is PSV and the will of the player. With the form that he is currently in this season, there is a strong possibility that he will remain at the Dutch club come the end of the January transfer window. PSV’s director of football Marcel Brands seems pretty confident of that based on a recent comment made to ESPN which was published in The Sun.

It is possible that it is a line from the club to command a higher fee for the player, which is all very likely. If a club can made more money on a player leaving the club, which seems very likely either during the January transfer window or next summer. Gakpo is a talented player and will be a sought after player for many clubs. Brands, speaking to ESPN, said:

“There was much written that Leeds wanted to pay £43 million. “But there was a bid of £30 million plus £11 million in bonuses, £6 million of which if Leeds made it to the Champions League. And they wanted to pay the amount spread out until 2028. “No PSV member has doubted that for a second. The supervisory board also agreed on this.”

It was also confirmed by Brands that both United and PSV held discussions for Gakpo during the summer but United had refused to meet the £44 million fee plus bonuses, which seems plausible with the club being run by the Glazer’s who will try and cut the cost of everything other than the dividends that they prosper from every single year. The sooner they are gone, the better.

This season, having played just 23 times for his club in all competitions, Gakpo has scored 13 goals and 17 assists (30 goal contributions) which is good form by the 23-year-old. United could certainly do with a player that can score and assist goals to that capacity as not one player at United this season is close to what he has produced so far. Gakpo could be up for a move though.

“I always said if I stay here, it’s my childhood club. It’s not a punishment. I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club. “But if I got the chance to go to the Premier League or something, of course I would have to consider that option. At that time it was hectic for me but I recovered pretty quickly.”

