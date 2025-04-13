Confirmed XI: Amorim names his XI to face Newcastle! Onana omitted? Eriksen to start? Mainoo on the bench? Yoro keeps his place after debut goal?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United. Earlier this season United lost 2-0 to Newcastle at Old Trafford so Ruben Amorim’s side will need to get the better of the Magpies this weekend. It is going to be a tough match though but it needs to be a good one.

Newcastle will be boosted by the fact they ended a generation long drought without a trophy after winning the Carabao Cup last month. But the fact they are well about United in the Premier League is the big problem with United sitting in 13th place and Newcastle sitting in the top five.

United are 15 points adrift of Newcastle this season with 21 points left to earn this season, including this match. United will need to work hard to get the better of their opposition. This is the worst season for United in the Premier League, worse than last season when they finished eighth in the league. Improvement needed.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Mazraoui, Lindelof, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Amass;

Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Heaton, Maguire, Dorgu, Shaw, Heaven, Mount, Casemiro, Mainoo, Hojlund

Newcastle United

Pope;

Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento;

Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton;

Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Substitutes

Dubravka, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Miley, Wilson, Gordon, Osula, Neave

United have a great history against Newcastle and that looks set to continue this weekend when the two teams go head-to-head at St James’ Park in Newcastle. United will be seeking a victory in the Premier League to give them some foundation to bettering their league position this season – which looks pretty tough.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled this season and this summer the club will be expected to find a way round resolve the problems – which seem to be all over the pitch at this moment in time. United really should be doing much better. Hopefully there will be a big departure list in the summer.

United started out well against Lyon on Thursday evening, conceding an early goal and making amends before half time. They then took the lead but Andre Onana conceded another goal, suggesting that he’s the worst goalkeeper of this modern-day United squad. The club deserves much better and must get better player this summer.

Written by Paul

